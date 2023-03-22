By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Succession, the Shakespearean drama based (very) loosely on the Rupert Murdoch family, returns to HBO at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday night for the premiere of its fourth and final season. The show stars Brian Cox as the ruthless media baron, Logan Roy, and his four adult children (Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck) who take turns seeking to dethrone the king while proclaiming their love for old pops. But the joke is that they love themselves more than anything (including their siblings) and their quest to seize power is trumped (small pun) at all turns by dear old Dad.

The TV Answer Man calls the show the best on television today and, judging from a slew of critical reviews posted today on Twitter, he is not alone in his opinion. Here’s a look at the latest early looks at season four:

And here’s the trailer for the fourth and final season. Enjoy:

