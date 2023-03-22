

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Succession, the Shakespearean drama based (very) loosely on the Rupert Murdoch family, returns to HBO at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday night for the premiere of its fourth and final season. The show stars Brian Cox as the ruthless media baron, Logan Roy, and his four adult children (Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck) who take turns seeking to dethrone the king while proclaiming their love for old pops. But the joke is that they love themselves more than anything (including their siblings) and their quest to seize power is trumped (small pun) at all turns by dear old Dad.

The TV Answer Man calls the show the best on television today and, judging from a slew of critical reviews posted today on Twitter, he is not alone in his opinion. Here’s a look at the latest early looks at season four:

The final season of #Succession is brisk, brutal and hilarious. It's the best run of episodes yet. https://t.co/jbyojPSi8B — Variety (@Variety) March 22, 2023

The final season of ‘SUCCESSION’ debuts with a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. https://t.co/gHeS6u4LaS pic.twitter.com/4XNKdJpOS9 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 22, 2023

Without spoilers, I wrote about how good the start of #Succession s4 is, and about how the show has the chance to do something that has eluded nearly every HBO classic before it: https://t.co/2eJkAuClvz pic.twitter.com/e2Ckpni7FT — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) March 22, 2023

‘Succession’ Season 4 Review: HBO’s Singular Final Season Will Annihilate You https://t.co/Rgg88i394w pic.twitter.com/8HivAJbOcy — IndieWire (@IndieWire) March 22, 2023

★★★★★ "If you’re fretting that #Succession might now be running out of road, or steam, or those biting one-liners that hit like rubber bullets, don’t" | ✍️Carol Midgleyhttps://t.co/MtBX1N1Ono — Times Culture (@timesculture) March 22, 2023

I wanted to title my SUCCESSION S4 review: ‘Succession’ Season 4 is Going to Win All the Emmys, but was somehow overruled by my editors. The four episodes I’ve seen are SO. FUCKING. GOOD. https://t.co/q4l2cq8erB — Meghan O’Keefe (@megsokay) March 22, 2023

‘Succession’ Review: Final Season Of HBO’s Media Mogul Satire Has No Intention Of Going Quietly https://t.co/mwhuX8uIZW — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 22, 2023

#Succession Season 4 offers some of the show's most engaging stories and performances, taking everything that it does well and ramping it up for the final outing. Our review: https://t.co/ivfsTPhqBv — Collider (@Collider) March 22, 2023

#Succession’s final season is a shining example of the best qualities of long-form storytelling, and of TV in particular. @kvanaren's review: https://t.co/JADJdMK5Jf — Vulture (@vulture) March 22, 2023

And here’s the trailer for the fourth and final season. Enjoy:

