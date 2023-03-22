

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man, @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, can you let us know what the next March Madness games are and what channels will have them? This has been a nightmare trying to keep track of all these games. — Jamal, Cincinnati.

Jamal, I feel your pain. With four networks broadcasting the March Madness games at different times, it sometimes feels like a homework assignment to find out who’s playing, when and on which channels. But let the The TV Answer Man offer you a Cliff Notes for the next round of games, known as the Sweet 16.

Thursday, March 23 (All times Eastern)

Michigan State vs. Kansas State at 6:30 p.m.

Madison Square Garden in New York

TBS

Arkansas vs. UConn at 7:15 p.m.

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

CBS

Florida Atlantic vs. Tennessee at 9 p.m.

Madison Square Garden in New York

TBS

Gonzaga vs. UCLA at 9:15 p.m.

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

CBS

Friday, March 24 (All times Easttern)

San Diego State vs. Alabama at 6:30 p.m.

KFC Yum Center in Louisville

TBS

Miami vs. Houston at 7:15 p.m.

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City

CBS

Princeton vs. Creighton at 9 p.m.

KFC Yum Center in Louisville

TBS

Xavier vs. Texas at 9:45 p.m.

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City

CBS

The Elite Eight round will begin play on TBS with two games starting at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 25 and two games on CBS starting at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 26. Then the Final Four will be on CBS on Saturday, April 1 starting at 6 p.m. ET and the Final will be on CBS on Monday, April 3, at 9 p.m. ET.

The games will also be available via streaming on the March Madness Live app if you have a pay TV user name and password. (There is a three-hour free preview, but one time only.)

Jamal, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

