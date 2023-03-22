

Hulu next month (April 2023) plans to add 132 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service. Here are the three most interesting, in my humble opinion.

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields: Two-Part Documentary Premiere

The doc examines the career of the model/actress from her controversial performance at 12 in the sexualized Louis Malle film, Pretty Baby, to her successes and struggles as an adult in Hollywood. Brooke has a lot to say about how the entertainment industry works and exploits and the documentary should be both entertaining and enlightening.

New Girl: Complete Series

Zooey Deschanel stars as a jilted teacher in her 20s who develops friendships and relationships with her three male roommates. The quirky Fox comedy, which ran from 2011 to 2018, has built an even bigger following since its cancellation and fans will enjoy having the entire series in one place.

Bridemaids

The 2011 film stars Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live) at the peak of her zany powers as a single woman in her 30s who turns an upcoming wedding into a series of comic misadventures. The flawless supporting cast includes Jon Hamm, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper, and for fans still nostalgic for 1970s indie films, the great Jill Clayburgh.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in April 2023 to Hulu:

April 1

Black Clover: Complete Seasons 1-2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Dr. STONE: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Log Horizon: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Overlord: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Toriko: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Adam (2009)

American Psycho (2000)

Baby Mama (2008)

Bachelorette (2012)

Because Of Winn-Dixie (2005)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Big Daddy (1999)

Blackthorn (2011)

Body At Brighton Rock (2019)

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

Boys On The Side (1995)

Breakin’ All The Rules (2004)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)

The Brothers (2001)

CHiPS (2017)

Copycat (1995)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Date Night (2010)

Dear John (2010)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

The Diary Of A Teenage Girl (2015)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)

Dredd (2012)

Elysium (2013)

Everybody Loves Somebody (2017)

The Fan (1996)

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

Father Of The Bride (1991)

Father Of The Bride Part II (1995)

The Forgotten (2004)

Glee the 3D Concert Movie (2011)

Haywire (2012)

High Fidelity (2000)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

The Interview (2014)

Joe Somebody (2001)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

The Lady In The Van (2016)

Lincoln (2012)

Made In America (1993)

Made Of Honor (2008)

Mission To Mars (2000)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)

Nanny McPhee (2006)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

The Negotiator (1998)

Once (2007)

Prom Night (2008)

Revenge of the Nerds (1984)

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987)

Righteous Kill (2008)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Runaway Jury (2003)

Second Act (2018)

The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Think Like A Man (2012)

Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie (2012)

To The Wonder (2012)

We Own The Night (2007)

April 2

Chainsaw Man: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

April 3

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields: Two-Part Documentary Premiere

April 4

Escape From Planet Earth (2013)

April 5

The Good Mothers: Complete Limited Series

The Pope: Answers: Special Premiere

Reginald the Vampire: Complete Season 1

Area21 Live on Planet Earth (2023)

April 6

DAVE: Season 3 Premiere

Spy x Family: Season 1, Part 2 (DUBBED)

The Last Stand (2013)

April 7

Tiny Beautiful Things: Complete Limited Series

The New York Times Presents: The Legacy of J Dilla: Premiere

Beast of Burden (2018)

The Honeymoon (2022)

Medieval (2022)

Mr. Right (2015)

The Program (2015)

April 8

13 Assassins (2010)

Jesus Camp (2006)

The Queen Of Versailles (2012)

April 9

War with Grandpa (2020)

April 10

Blood Money: Complete Season 1

Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 3

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 1

The Weekend (2019)

April 11

Am I Being Unreasonable? Complete Season 1

April 12

34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards: Special Premiere

April 13

Single Drunk Female: Complete Season 2

Door Mouse (2022)

Flux Gourmet (2022)

April 14

The Offering (2023)

Section 8 (2022)

She Will (2021)

April 15

Dan Rhodes Quick Tricks MiniMash: Complete Season 1

Denis Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

Karina Garcia Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

KidCity Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

KONOSUBA: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Seasons 2-3

Mackenzie Turner Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

One Piece: Episodes 153-325 (DUBBED)_

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Main Street (2010)

Serious Moonlight (2009)

Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)

Zero Days (2016)

April 17

New Girl: Complete Series

April 18

The Quake (2018)

April 19

Algiers, America: Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere

April 20

Quasi (2023)

Joyride (2022)

April 21

Love Me: Complete Season 2

Poker Face (2022)

April 22

Dear Mama: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Secrets of the Elephants: Docuseries Premiere

April 26

Saint X: Three-Episode Series Premiere

April 27

There There (2022)

April 28

Clock (2023)

Banana Split (2018)

Paradise City (2022)

April 30

Black Nativity (2013)

