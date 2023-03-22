Amazon is now selling this 2022 X80K model Sony 75-Inch 4K TV with Dolby Vision for $898, which is 10 percent off the regular price of $998.

The TV includes the following features:

* AirPlay 2 support so you can stream content from your Apple devices to the big screen.

* Google TV with Google Assistant which includes apps from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock and many others.

* Compatible with Amazon’s Alexa so you can activate and control set functions with your voice.

* 4 HDMI ports so you can connect your favorite streaming device, game console and two other devices at the same time.

With Prime shipping, the TV can be delivered within two days.

See a review of the Sony X80K model below:

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

