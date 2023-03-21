

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

For fans still waiting for Kiefer Sutherland to return as uber agent Jack Bauer in the Fox counter-terrorism drama, 24, they might get their fix with Sutherland’s new show, Rabbit Hole, which premieres March 26 on Paramount+. Kiefer plays a corporate espionage specialist who’s framed for murder and then must clear his name while rooting out the evil anonymous government officials who set him up. Think Jack Bauer going against the Deep State and you get Rabbit Hole.

Below is the Paramount+ press release on Rabbit Hole and a show trailer:

“Produced by CBS Studios, the eight-episode season of Rabbit Hole will premiere Sunday, March 26 with two episodes. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Sundays, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and on the following day, Monday, March 27, in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France. The premiere date in South Korea will be announced at a later date.

In RABBIT HOLE, John Weir (Sutherland), a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces who have the ability to influence and control populations.

In addition to Sutherland, RABBIT HOLE features a dynamic cast including Charles Dance (“Game of Thrones”) as Dr. Ben Wilson, Meta Golding (“Empire”) as Hailey Winton, Enid Graham (“Mare of Easttown”) as Josephine “Jo” Madi, Rob Yang (“Succession”) as Edward Homm, Walt Klink (“The English”) as The Intern and Jason Butler Harner (“Ozark”) as Valence.

Sutherland serves as executive producer for RABBIT HOLE, alongside writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (“This Is Us,” “WeCrashed”), Charlie Gogolak (“The Sinner,” “WeCrashed”), Suzan Bymel (“Designated Survivor”) and Hunt Baldwin (“Longmire,” “The Closer”).”

