

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

J.R. Smith, the former NBA star who played on the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers, among other teams, will be the subject of a new documentary that will debut on Amazon’s Prime Video on April 4. Called Uninterrupted: Redefined: J.R. Smith, the four-part documentary will chronicle Smith’s quest for a college education (he was drafted by the NBA out of high school) and his new athletic passion, college golf. The show’s executive producers include former Smith teammate, LeBron James.

Here is the Amazon press release and the show’s new trailer:

Prime Video Unveils Official Trailer and Key Art for “Redefined: J.R. Smith”

The new docuseries from UNINTERRUPTED premieres exclusively on Prime Video April 4 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Today, Prime Video Sports released the official trailer and key art for Redefined: J.R. Smith, an UNINTERRUPTED docuseries centered on retired NBA star J.R. Smith, as he pursues a college education and new athletic passion at North Carolina A&T. The docuseries will premiere Tuesday, April 4 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Redefined: J.R. Smith is a four-part docuseries following J.R. Smith, whose story serves as a powerful reminder that with determination and resilience, one can overcome even the toughest setbacks and achieve success. Drafted to the NBA straight out of high school at just 19 years old, J.R. suddenly finds himself without an NBA team to call home and in search of redefining his life and career. The series picks up with J.R. as he sets a new intention for himself, getting a college education and pursuing a new athletic passion as a member of the Men’s Golf Team at North Carolina A&T, the nation’s largest Historically Black University.

Redefined: J.R. Smith is executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter with their multi-Emmy award-winning athlete empowerment brand UNINTERRUPTED. Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron will also executive produce with Amy Glickman Brown and Erikka Yancy serving as co-executive producers for UNINTERRUPTED. Philip Knowlton serves as director and will also co-executive produce. Redefined: J.R. Smith is presented by Prime Video Sports and produced by UNINTERRUPTED.

