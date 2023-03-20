

By Shelley Merrill, Hardware Editor

Samsung today announced that it’s expanding its lineup of OLED 4K TV and the price is getting some expansion, too. Prices for the new sets start at $1,899. Below is the Samsung press release with more details. Also see inserted videos for more background on Samsung and OLED.

“Samsung Electronics America today announced the expansion of its OLED 4K TV line with two new series – the S95C and S90C – both featuring Neural Quantum processor that mesmerizes viewers with brighter, bolder visuals and infinite contrast so consumers can experience content in breathtaking detail. Offered in 55,” 65” and 77” screen sizes, both series begin rolling out at retailers nationwide today with prices starting at $1,899.

Click Amazon: Today’s Deals of the Day.

The 2023 Samsung OLED 4K TV portfolio is more dynamic than ever with vibrant colors boosted the AI powered Neural Quantum processor. The lineup delivers content in dramatic detail with the deepest blacks, a billion shades of lifelike color – including vivid color palettes validated by Pantone, the industry-leading color experts – along with 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels that create a truly stunning picture.

With powerful processing and 4K upscaling, everything displayed on screen is instantly transformed to incredibly sharp 4K resolution to bring out incredible detail no matter what the original source resolution. Exceptional motion enhancements are included in both series to ensure high speed games and movies appear in consistently crisp 4K at blazing-fast speeds up to 120hz and Game Motion Plus goes up to 144hz with compatible PC-connected content. To further captivate viewers with the total sound, both the S95C and S90C have powerful Dolby Atmos® sound built in.

The flagship S95C series is offered in 77”, 65” and 55” screen sizes with anti-reflective coating. This series offers Quantum HDR OLED+ that delivers bright whites and pure blacks thanks to the powerful processor that dynamically brings to life every scene for Hollywood content leaps off the screen. Viewers can feel like they’re part of the action with enhanced Dolby Atmos® built-in and Object Tracking Sound+ that uses AI to track the on-screen action and follows the movement with pinpoint accuracy.

Click Amazon: Today’s Deals of the Day.

The S95C series stands out with dramatic visuals, bold sound and convenient connectivity all housed in a strikingly slender Infinity One Design boasting modern lines at just 4mm thin. It’s virtually bezel-free and offers a choice of a near flush-fit wall mount or a streamlined blade stand. The attachable Slim One Connect solution neatly tucks away cords and cables so viewers can focus on what’s on the screen, rather than around it.

77S95C: MSRP $4,499

65S95C: MSRP $3,299

55S95C: MSRP $2,499

The Samsung S90C brings the benefits of OLED at a lower price point in 77”, 65,” and 55” screen sizes with anti-reflective coating. With fine-tuned brightness and optimized contrast made possible by self-illuminating pixels, picture quality is instantly enhanced as Quantum HDR OLED uses AI deep learning to analyze each scene, detecting areas that should be brighter and areas that should be darker ensuring rich, accurate colors.

Its slender LaserSlim design showcases a virtually bezel-free cinematic experience. Viewers will experience pure blacks, bright whites, and dramatic color and audio that keeps them in the action with Dolby Atmos® and Object Tracking Sound Lite that reacts dynamically to deliver realistic, 3D audio.

77S90C: MSRP $3,599

65S90C: coming soon

55S90C: MSRP $1,899

Users can personalize their viewing experience with easy access to the latest Smart TV apps and top streaming providers.3 The Tizen OS-powered entertainment hub delivers access to Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free ad-supported TV (FAST) and video-on-demand service which offers nearly 250 channels in the US and 1,900 channels globally, as well as thousands of shows and movies on-demand. With Samsung Gaming Hub, gamers can instantly play thousands of games from top streaming services like Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik and more coming soon with no console required.

For sound that is off the charts, Samsung TVs pair effortlessly with Samsung soundbars. With Q-Symphony, TV speakers paired with Q-Series and S-Series soundbar operate as one for optimized channels that deliver a masterfully orchestrated sound experience.

Click Amazon: Today’s Deals of the Day.

Samsung OLED 4K TVs help users turn up the volume on sustainability with the innovative SolarCell Remote™ featuring a solar panel for charging that eliminates the need for disposable batteries, as well as other smart features including a built-in microphone to use with compatible voice assistants.

In addition to more efficient manufacturing, reduced packaging and more recycled materials in its products, Samsung offers energy efficient products to help users save on energy bills without sacrificing performance comfort.”

Go to https://www.samsung.com/us/tvs/oled-tvs/ for more information on Samsung OLED TVs.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...