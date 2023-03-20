

By Shelley Merrill, Hardware Editor

Amazon is now selling the Roku Express 4K + Streaming Device for $29.99, which is 25 percent off the regular price of $39.99.

The streaming device has a 4.7-star customer rating out of five at Amazon.com, based on more than 49,000 reviews.

The Roku Express 4K comes with the following features:

* Guided setup: Just plug it in and connect to the Internet to start streaming.

* 4K programming and support.

* Thousands of free, live, and premium TV channels, including 300+ free live TV channels and Roku Originals on The Roku Channel.

* Simple remote which includes shortcuts to popular channels.

* HDMI cable included.

* Works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.

* Private listening on mobile: Use wireless or wired headphones with the Roku mobile app.

To learn more about the Roku Express 4K + deal, click here.

