

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Knock at the Cabin, the M. Night Shyamalan thriller that’s made more than $54 million worldwide, will debut exclusively on Peacock’s streaming service this Friday, March 24. The Universal Pictures film stars Dave Bautista (Dune, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), and Nikki Amuka-Bird.

Peacock offers two plans, an ads-included package called Premium for $4.99 a month, and a no-ads package called Premium Plus for $9.99 a month.

Here is the Peacock press release on Knock at the Cabin with more details:

“UNIVERSAL PICTURES THRILLER “KNOCK AT THE CABIN” STREAMS EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK MARCH 24

The No. 1 Box Office Hit ‘Knock at the Cabin’ Joins Peacock’s Impressive Library of Thriller Content

Peacock has announced Universal Pictures’ KNOCK AT THE CABIN will stream exclusively on Peacock starting Mar. 24.

KNOCK AT THE CABIN joins other M. Night Shyamalan movies on Peacock such as The Sixth Sense, The Happening, and The Village. This is Night’s seventh time releasing a film that has topped the box office upon opening.

KNOCK AT THE CABIN is the latest addition to Peacock’s thriller and horror films, including the Peacock Originals, Sick and They/Them, and iconic films such as films from the Leprechaun franchise, Psycho, The Birds, and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. https://www.peacocktv.com/collections/must-see-movies-on-peacock

KNOCK AT THE CABIN is the latest addition to Peacock growing library of films, including M3GAN, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, She Said, Tar, Nope, Violent Night, Spoiler Alert, Minions: The Rise of Gru and Jurassic World Dominion.

ABOUT ‘KNOCK AT THE CABIN’

While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.

From visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, Knock at the Cabin stars Dave Bautista (Dune, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Tony Award(R) winner for Featured Actor in a Musical and Emmy Award(R) nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (NW), newcomer Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn (Little Women, Landline) and Rupert Grint (Servant, Harry Potter franchise).

Universal Pictures presents a Blinding Edge Pictures production, in association with FilmNation Features and Wishmore Entertainment, an M. Night Shyamalan film. The screenplay is by M. Night Shyamalan and Steve Desmond & Michael Sherman based on the national bestseller The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay. The film is directed by M. Night Shyamalan and produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Marc Bienstock (Split, Glass) and Ashwin Rajan (Servant, Glass). The executive producers are Steven Schneider, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos and Ashley Fox.

The film will also be available to own on digital March 24, 2023 and on Blu-ray and DVD May 9, 2023.

FILMMAKERS:

· Cast: Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Kristen Cui, Abbey Quinn and Rupert Grint

· Casting By: Douglas Aibel CSA

· Costume Designer: Caroline Duncan

· Music Supervisor: Susan Jacobs

· Music By: Herdís Stefánsdóttir

· Edited by: Noëmi Preiswerk

· Production Designer: Naaman Marshall

· Directors of Photography: Jarin Blaschke, Lowell A. Meyer

· Executive Producers: Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, Ashley Fox, Steven Schneider

· Produced By: Ashwin Rajan, Marc Bienstock, M. Night Shyamalan

· Based on the Book “The Cabin at the End of the World” Written By: Paul Tremblay

· Screenplay By: M. Night Shyamalan and Steve Desmond & Michael Sherman

· Directed By: M. Night Shyamalan

