

By Phillip Swann,

The TV Answer Man, @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I want to drop DIRECTV but I want to watch English Premier League soccer matches in 4K. Is there anyway to keep watching the games in 4K if I drop DIRECTV? How about DIRECTV Stream? — Steven, town withheld.

Steven, as you probably know, the English Premier League is the elite of elite of British men’s soccer with 20 teams with such famous names as Manchester United, Arsenal and the Tottenham Hotspur. There’s a reason why the matches are watched by millions of fans across the globe. The play is not only premier but highly spirited as well. (The current season will run until May 28.)

NBC offers the EPL games in high-def on network affiliates, but DIRECTV provides a 4K simulcast of the matches on its dedicated 4K channels.

So, could you still watch the matches in 4K if you cancelled DIRECTV?

Answer: Yes.

YouTube TV and FuboTV, the two multi-channel, live streaming services, also carry the NBC-produced English Premier League matches in 4K. In fact, they are the only other TV providers that do. DIRECTV Stream does not because it does not offer anything in 4K. And Comcast, which does provide live sports in 4K, does not have the EPL games in the format although it owns NBC! (We’ve asked Comcast for an explanation; no response.)

The next scheduled EPL game in 4K will be April 1 at 12:30 p.m. ET when Chelsea visits Aston Villa. On April 2, Newcastle will play Manchester United in 4K at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Steve, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

