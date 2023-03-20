

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Amazon has announced that the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the comedy starring Rachel Brosnahan, will debut on Prime Video on April with a three-episode premiere. Then, new episodes will stream weekly until the finale on May 26.

The series features Brosnahan as a late 1950s housewife who turns stand-up comedienne as the American populace begins to reexamine long-held customs and values. Amazon today released a trailer for the fifth season. Below is the trailer and the press release with details of the final season.

“Today, the adored Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel revealed the official trailer for the groundbreaking series’ fifth and final season. The series, which has shattered glass ceilings for the past six years, will raise the curtain on its final act on April 14, 2023 with a three-episode premiere and new episodes weekly, until the finale on May 26.

As seen in the trailer, Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she’s dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away.

The epic, hilarious, and emotional final season of this beloved series takes us through time for a spectacular send-off, featuring the return of some familiar faces – including Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Bishop.

Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino have known “exactly” what the series’ “last images” and “last moment” will be since the Season Four finale last year.

An awards juggernaut and critical darling, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has won 20 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series; six Critics Choice Awards; four Screen Actors Guild Awards; three Golden Globe Awards; and more. The series has become one of the most acclaimed and beloved shows on television and changed the game of the streaming industry.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from renowned creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, is written and directed by Sherman-Palladino and Palladino, and stars Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan, four-time Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub, three-time Emmy winner Alex Borstein, Emmy nominee Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, SAG Award winner Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller, and Jason Ralph.

MAISEL SEASON FIVE SYNOPSIS

In the fifth and final season, Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she’s dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away.”

