Amazon’s Prime Video this Friday (March 24) will debut a new documentary that should entertain and interest fans of the New York Yankees and all baseball teams. The documentary is called, Reggie, and that could only be the one and only Reggie Jackson, the straw that stirred the drink for 20 MLB seasons. Reggie hit 563 home runs during his illustrious career while thrilling fans with both his play and style on and off the field.

Here is the Amazon press release with more details on the documentary. Enjoy, baseball fans.

“Reggie, an intimate and revealing new documentary that examines the career and legacy of Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and activist Reggie Jackson, will premiere March 24 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Prime Video also released a teaser in conjunction with the premiere date announcement.

Reggie is the definitive, firsthand account of five-time World Series Champion, beloved New York icon, and one of baseball’s most influential superstars, Reggie Jackson, as he contemplates his legacy as a trailblazing Black athlete fighting for dignity, respect, and a seat at the table. Over the course of his life and barrier-breaking career, Jackson witnessed a dramatic shift in race relations across America: Starting his career in Birmingham at the height of the civil rights movement, moving to Oakland during the rise of the Black Panther Party, and landing in New York City as the highest-paid player in baseball as the Bronx was burning. Now, against the backdrop of today’s increasingly divided world, he sits down with fellow legends Julius “Dr. J” Erving, Hank Aaron, Derek Jeter, and more to discuss their own experiences, how far we’ve really come, and the leagues they want to leave behind for future generations.

“Coming off the recent success of our Coach Prime docuseries, we’re thrilled to bring our Prime Video customers back into the world and psyche of another iconic, larger-than-life sports figure with Reggie,” said Matt Newman, head of Prime Video Original sports content. “Reggie’s impact on the game of baseball has been defined as much by the work he has done off the field as his clutch heroics on the field, and we’re very proud to be working with this living legend to tell his authoritative story.”

Reggie is directed by Emmy award-winning documentary filmmaker Alexandria Stapleton, from BRON Studios, Delirio Films, and Red Crown Productions, in association with Creative Wealth Media. The documentary is produced by Christopher Leggett, Rafael Marmor, Daniel Crown, Yoni Liebling, and Alexandria Stapleton. The executive producers are Brenda Gilbert, Aaron L. Gilbert, Josh Miller, Kim Carsten, Zoë Morrison, Jason Cloth, and Suraj Maraboyina. Keith Loegering and Ryan Mooneyham are co-producers.”



