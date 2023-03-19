

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Saving money on television is a big deal these days and particularly for college students and young adults just starting out. We asked our favorite Artificial Intelligence engine, ChatGPT, for some tips on which streamers would be best for young people looking to cut costs but still have access to a large library of shows. Below is the AI response. (The article was fact-checked and proofed by the TV Answer Man team.)

With so many streaming services available, it can be challenging to decide which one is the best for a college student. As a student, you may be looking for a service that offers a wide range of content, affordable pricing, and flexible viewing options. Here are some of the best streaming services for college students:

1. Netflix

Netflix is a great streaming service for college students, offering a vast selection of TV shows, movies, and documentaries. With original content like Stranger Things, Bridgerton, and The Crown, you can stay entertained for hours. Netflix also allows you to download content for offline viewing, making it a great option for when you’re on-the-go or have limited internet access. Additionally, Netflix offers affordable pricing options, with plans starting at $6.99 (ads-included) per month.

See Amazon’s best-selling electronics!

2. Hulu

Hulu is another popular streaming service for college students, offering a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content. Hulu’s library includes shows like The Handmaid’s Tale, This Is Us, and The Bachelor. One of the best things about Hulu is that it offers a bundle with ESPN+ and Disney+ for just $12.99 per month (ads included), making it a great option for sports fans and Disney lovers. Hulu also offers a live TV option, which allows you to watch live TV channels for an additional fee.

Hulu’s $7.99 a month plan (ads included) also has a $1.99 a month special rate for college students.

3. Amazon Prime Video

If you’re already an Amazon Prime member, then Amazon Prime Video is an excellent streaming service to consider. With a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content, Amazon Prime Video offers something for everyone. Prime Video also allows you to rent or buy movies and TV shows that aren’t available to stream for an additional fee. With Amazon Prime Student, college students can get a six-month free trial of Prime, followed by a discounted membership fee of $7.49 per month. (It also comes with a free Calm app membership.)

See Amazon’s best-selling electronics!

4. YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service that offers a wide range of channels, including sports, news, and entertainment. With unlimited cloud DVR storage, you can record your favorite shows and movies to watch later. YouTube TV also offers a family sharing option, allowing up to six accounts per household. While YouTube TV is a bit more expensive than some other streaming services, starting at $72.99 per month, it can be a great option if you’re looking for live TV and sports.

See Amazon’s best-selling electronics!

5. Disney+

Disney+ is a great streaming service for college students who love Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. With a vast library of classic and new movies, as well as original content like The Mandalorian and WandaVision, Disney+ is sure to keep you entertained. Additionally, Disney+ offers affordable pricing options, with plans starting at just $7.99 per month (ads included). With the Disney+ bundle with Hulu and ESPN+, you can get all three services for just $13.99 per month. (ads included).

In conclusion, there are many great streaming services available for college students, and the best one for you depends on your personal preferences and needs. Whether you’re looking for a service with a wide range of content, affordable pricing, or flexible viewing options, there is a streaming service out there that is perfect for you.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...