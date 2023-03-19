

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I didn’t see any new channel for free on Comcast last week. What’s up with that? Thought they were supposed to have a free channel every week. Is the promotion over? — Gina, Boston.

Gina, Comcast in January announced that it was launching a new feature called, ‘Free This Week,’ that will provide Xfinity and Flex subscribers with a slate of free programming every week during the year. However, you’re right, Gina. Comcast apparently decided to skip a week because there were no free channels during the week of March 13-19. (The cable operator did offer free first episodes of select titles on some premium services such as HBO.)

But the free shows and movies, which will come from both networks and streaming services, continue this week (March 20 through March 26) with programming from Showtime. The free lineup of titles will include Yellowjackets (season two premieres on March 26), Your Honor, starring Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Homeland, Billions, Dexter, Ray Donovan, The Tudors, Shameless, among many others, as well as movies such as the Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once, Shooter, Flight, The Untouchables and more than 400 others.

To access the free titles, subscribers must go to Comcast’s On Demand menu on their Flex or X1 set-tops. (They are also available on the Xfinity Stream app and the Xumo XClass TV.) You can access that by saying ‘Free This Week’ into your voice remote or clicking on the Menu button on your remote to see a list of Menu options.

Gina, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

