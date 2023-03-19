

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Buying a TV can be intimidating, particularly if you get the full court blitz from a pesky salesperson. But there are some things you can do to make the process easier. In fact, we asked our favorite new Artificial Intelligence engine, ChatGPT, for its tips on how to buy a new set and save money at the same time. Here is the AI response:

Buying a new television can be an exciting experience, but it can also be an expensive one. With so many options on the market, it can be challenging to find the perfect TV while staying within your budget. However, there are several ways to save money on a new television purchase. In this article, we will explore some tips and tricks to help you save money when buying a TV.

1. Research and Compare Prices

The first step to saving money on a new television is to research and compare prices. Look for deals on websites like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. You can also use price comparison websites like PriceGrabber or Google Shopping to find the best deals on the TV you want.

2. Wait for Sales

Another great way to save money on a new television is to wait for sales. Retailers often offer sales during holiday weekends like Memorial Day, Labor Day, and Black Friday. These sales can save you hundreds of dollars on a new TV. Keep an eye on advertisements and retailer websites to stay up-to-date on upcoming sales.

3. Consider Refurbished or Open-Box TVs

Refurbished or open-box TVs can be a great way to save money on a new television purchase. These TVs are typically returned by customers for various reasons, such as shipping damage or the wrong size. Retailers often inspect and repair the TVs before putting them up for sale again. Refurbished or open-box TVs can be significantly cheaper than new ones, but be sure to read the warranty and return policy before making a purchase.

Editor’s note: While a refurbished or open-box set can be cheaper, note that some used TVs can come with issues from the previous ownership. Buyer beware here.

4. Look for Bundles

Retailers often offer bundles that include a new TV and other electronics like soundbars, Blu-ray players, or gaming consoles. These bundles can be a great way to save money on multiple items. Look for bundles that include items you need or want and be sure to compare the price of the bundle to buying the items separately.

5. Consider an Older Model

New television models are released every year, and retailers often discount older models to make room for the new ones. Consider buying an older model that is still of good quality but is significantly cheaper than the newest models. You may miss out on some of the latest features, but you can save a lot of money in the process.

Editor’s note: The TV Answer Man is a big proponent of this.

6. Buy a TV with Fewer Features

If you’re on a tight budget, consider buying a TV with fewer features. High-end features like 4K resolution, OLED screens, and smart capabilities can add hundreds of dollars to the cost of a TV. Consider which features you really need and which ones you can do without.

In conclusion, buying a new television doesn’t have to break the bank. With a little research and planning, you can save money on your next TV purchase. Be sure to compare prices, wait for sales, consider refurbished or open-box TVs, look for bundles, consider an older model, and buy a TV with fewer features. By following these tips, you can find the perfect TV without overspending.

