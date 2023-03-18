

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Peacock has ordered a new movie based on the popular Monk series starring Tony Shalhoub. There’s no word on when the film will premiere but it will include original cast members such as Ted Levine, Hector Elizondo, Melora Hardin and Traylor Howard. Monk’s eight seasons, which aired on USA Network from 2002 to 2009, are now available to stream on Peacock,

Here is the press release from Peacock:

“PEACOCK ORDERS “MONK” MOVIE STARRING TONY SHALHOUB, BASED ON THE CRITICALLY-ACCLAIMED, FAN-FAVORITE USA COMEDY

“Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie Hails from Original Creative Team Including Andy Breckman, David Hoberman, Randy Zisk, Shalhoub and Studio UCP

Peacock has announced MR. MONK’S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE, based on the Emmy Award-winning, critically-acclaimed, fan-favorite USA comedy starring Tony Shalhoub (MONK, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) about a brilliant San Francisco-based detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder.

· Stars Ted Levine (On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Traylor Howard (MONK, Boston Common), Jason Gray-Stanford (Percy Jackson and The Olympians, The Painter), Melora Hardin (The Office, Transparent) and Hector Elizondo (Pretty Woman, Chicago Hope) will reunite with Shalhoub (also an executive producer). The movie will also come from the original creative team, including creator, executive producer and writer Andy Breckman, executive producer David Hoberman, executive producer/director Randy Zisk. The studio behind the movie is UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

· All eight seasons of Monk are currently available to stream on Peacock.

· ABOUT MR. MONK’S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE: Monk returns to solve one last, very personal case involving his beloved step-daughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding.

· “When creator Andy Breckman came to us with a new Monk case set in present day, we immediately fell in love with this story all over again,” said Michael Sluchan, EVP, Movies, Kids, Daytime, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “The movie has the heart and humor of the original series with a contemporary relevance, and we’re overjoyed to work with the original creative team, including Andy, David Hoberman, Randy Zisk, the unparalleled Tony Shalhoub, and our partners at UCP, for what is sure to be a must-see movie event for Peacock audiences.”

· “New and returning fans of Monk will love how this creative team was able to preserve all that we admire about Adrian Monk while bringing him into the present,” said Beatrice Springborn, President, UCP. “We can’t wait for Peacock viewers to experience this fresh, fun and imaginative film.”

· MONK launched on USA in 2002 and ran for 125 episodes over eight seasons, with the series finale breaking ratings records as the most-watched cable drama at that time in 2009. The series won a total of eight Primetime Emmy Awards, one Golden Globe Award, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. Star and executive producer Tony Shalhoub (MONK, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) was Emmy-nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for eight consecutive years (2003 to 2010), and won in 2003, 2005 and 2006.

· Nearly 11 years after the series finale in May 2020, Peacock reunited series stars for The At-Home Variety Show, featuring Tony Shalhoub (MONK, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and his co-stars Ted Levine, Traylor Howard and Jason Gray-Stanford, showing how their characters were coping during the pandemic.

· ABOUT THE ORIGINAL MONK SERIES: Adrian Monk is a brilliant detective who suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder, and his psychological disorder costs him his position as a legendary homicide detective on the San Francisco Police Force. Due to the tragic unsolved murder of his wife, Trudy, Monk has developed a heightened fear of germs, heights, crowds and virtually everything else, which provides an unusual challenge to solving crimes … not to mention his day-to-day existence. In the highly rated series finale, Monk solved the biggest case of his career, cracking the mystery of who killed his beloved wife Trudy.

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Creator / Writer / Executive Producer: Andy Breckman

Executive Producer: David Hoberman

Director/Executive Producer: Randy Zisk

Star/Executive Producer: Tony Shalhoub (MONK, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Studio: UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group

Format: Movie

Returning Cast: Ted Levine, Traylor Howard, Jason Gray-Stanford, Melora Hardin, Hector Elizondo

