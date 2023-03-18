

By Melanie Mayberry, Programming editor

Hulu yesterday debuted its new movie on the real-life Boston Strangler serial murder case in the 1960s. The film stars Keira Knightley as a Boston newspaper reporter who investigates whether the Boston police may have arrested the wrong man. We asked the new Artificial Intelligence engine, ChatGPT, for a review of the new film and, in our opinion, it’s not bad. (The review or the movie.) Let us know what you think of the review and the movie in the comments section below.

Here’s the review:

The Boston Strangler is a gripping crime thriller that explores the notorious case of the serial killer who terrorized Boston in the 1960s. Starring a talented ensemble cast, including Keira Knightley, the film takes the viewer on a chilling journey through the mind of the infamous killer, while also examining the impact of the murders on the city and its inhabitants.

Knightley delivers a strong performance as a journalist who becomes obsessed with the case and sets out to investigate it herself, putting her own life in danger. The supporting cast also delivers strong performances, particularly in the portrayal of the victims’ families and the detectives who worked on the case.

The film’s direction and cinematography are both excellent, effectively creating a tense and foreboding atmosphere that keeps the viewer on the edge of their seat. The script is well-written, with several twists and turns that keep the story engaging, and the pacing is just right, ensuring that the film never drags.

Overall, The Boston Strangler is a well-crafted crime thriller that will appeal to fans of the genre. While it may not be for the faint of heart, those who enjoy a good mystery with plenty of suspense and drama will find much to appreciate in this film.

