TV Answer Man, do you know if Apple will have more MLS games for free? — Tommy, Burbank, California.

Tommy, Apple last year signed a 10-year agreement with MLS that will make Apple TV+ the carrier of every live league match starting with the 2023 season. Apple’s MLS Season Pass package will not only feature every live MLS regular season match, it will also include the entire playoffs and the Leagues Cup between MLS clubs and Mexico’s Liga MX. And there will be no blackouts.

Non-Apple TV+ subscribers can order the plan for $14.99 a month or $99 for the entire season. Apple TV+ subscribers can subscribe for $12.99 a month or $79 for the full season. (An Apple TV+ sub costs $6.99 a month. (The 2023 Major League Soccer regular season started February 25 and will end on October 21._

But Apple is offering some early season games for free, including six on Saturday, March 18. Here they are:

Seattle at LAFC at 4 p.m. ET (Also available on Fox.)

Toronto at Miami at 7:30 p.m. ET

Dallas at Kansas City at 8:30 p.m. ET

Houston at Austin at 7:30 p.m. ET

Colorado at Minnesota at 9:30 p.m. ET

LA at Vancouver at 10:30 p.m. ET

Note that MLS Season Pass does not have blackouts so all games will be available for free regardless of market.

The company seems to understand that it might take some time generating paid subscribers for Season Pass and the free games can help elicit interest.

Tommy, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

