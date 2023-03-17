

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

HBO Max on April 27 will debut a new original drama called, Love & Death, which stars Elizabeth Olsen as a real-life Texas housewife who goes berserk with an axe after she discovers her husband is cheating on her.

Here are the details from the HBO press release:

“The seven-episode Max Original limited series LOVE & DEATH, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons, debuts with three episodes THURSDAY, APRIL 27, followed by one episode weekly through May 25. The show is an official selection of the 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival.

This riveting drama, written by David E. Kelley and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, tells the true story of Candy and Pat Montgomery and Betty and Allan Gore – two churchgoing couples enjoying their smalltown Texas life… until an extramarital affair leads somebody to pick up an axe.”

• Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe, Patrick Fugit, Krysten Ritter, Tom Pelphrey, Keir Gilchrist and Elizabeth Marvel.

David E. Kelley, who penned such hits as Ally McBeal, Boston Legal and Big Little Lies (another HBO series), wrote Love & Death.

Here is a sneak preview of Love & Death:

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...