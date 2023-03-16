YouTube TV today announced that it’s raising its monthly base price from $64.99 to $72.99, effective immediately for new customers. The streamer said new members will see the new price beginning April 18.

The service blamed rising program acquisition costs for the increase, which is its first since June 2020 when it raised the price from $49.99 a month to $64.99 a month.

“As content costs have risen and we continue to invest in our quality of service, we’ll be adjusting our monthly cost, after 3 years, from $64.99/mo to $72.99/mo, in order to bring you the best possible TV service,” YouTube TV said in a Twitter statement.

The company added: “We are committed to offering a premium way for you to stream TV, but understand this new price may not work for you. We do hope YouTube TV continues to be your service of choice, but we want to give you the flexibility to cancel at any time,

In addition, YouTube TV said it will lower the price of its 4K Plus add-on plan from $19.99 a month to $9.99 a month.

The base price increase comes roughly three months after Google, which owns both YouTube and YouTube TV, agreed to pay more than $2 billion a year for the rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket. The company says it expects to offer pricing details on the Sunday Ticket this spring.

