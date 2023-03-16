YouTube TV, the live streaming service, is now offering a 14-day free trial which would allow you to watch all March Madness games until the tournament’s semifinals and final. The free trial is only available to new customers.

The first round of March Madness tips off today and the tournament will continue until April 3 with the final in Houston. YouTube TV, which starts at $64.99 a month ($54.99 a month for the first three months), carries all four networks that will broadcast the games — truTV, CBS, TBS and TNT.

The semifinals and final will be broadcast by CBS, which is available for free via an antenna or a free trial from Paramount Plus.

YouTube TV’s terms of agreement say the 14-day free trial will be available through Friday, March 17, 2023, at 11:59 pm PT. However, note that the terms also say you will be charged the regular $64.99 a month rate once the free trial is over unless you cancel. So don’t forget to cancel prior to the end of the 14 days to avoid being charged.

“Offer only available to customers who are not current YouTube TV subscribers, have not been YouTube TV subscribers, and have not participated in a YouTube TV trial previously,” the terms state.

In addition, YouTube TV has launched its much-anticipated multiview feature for some subscribers. This enables viewers to watch four games on one screen at the same time. See this page for more details.

Below are the March Madness first round games on Thursday and Friday:

No. 9 West Virginia vs. No. 8 Maryland | noon| CBS —

No. 13 Furman vs. No. 4 Virginia |12:30 p.m.| truTV

No. 10 Utah St. vs. No. 7 Missouri |1:20 p.m. | TNT

No. 16 Howard vs. No. 1 Kansas |1:50 p.m. | TBS

No. 16 SE Missouri St./Texas A&M CC vs. No. 1 Alabama |2:30 p.m. | CBS –

No. 12 College of Charleston vs. No. 5 San Diego St.|3 p.m. | truTV

No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 2 Arizona |3:50 p.m. | TNT

No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Arkansas |4:20 p.m. | TBS

No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 8 Iowa |6:45 p.m. | TNT

No. 12 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Duke |7 p.m. | CBS – Free with antenna.

No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Texas |7:15 p.m. | TBS

No. 10 Boise St. vs. No. 7 Northwestern |7:25 p.m. | truTV

No. 16 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 1 Houston |9:15 p.m. | TNT

No. 13 Louisiana vs. No. 4 Tennessee |9:30 p.m. | CBS –

No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Texas A&M |9:45 p.m. | TBS

No. 15 UNC Asheville vs. No. 2 UCLA |9:55 p.m. | truTV

Friday, March 17

No. 10 USC vs. No. 7 Michigan State |noon |CBS –

No. 14 Kennesaw St. vs. No. 3 Xavier | 12:30 p.m. | truTV

No. 14 UC Santa Barbra vs. No. 3 Baylor | 1:20 p.m. | TNT

No. 12 VCU vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s | 1:50 p.m. | TBS

No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 Marquette| 2:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 11 Mississippi State/Pitt vs. No. 6 Iowa State | 3 p.m. | truTV

No. 11 N.C. State vs. No. 6 Creighton| 3:50 p.m. | TNT

No. 13 Iona vs. No. 4 UConn | 4:20 p.m. | TBS

No. 16 Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Purdue| 6:45 p.m. | TNT

No. 11 Providence vs. No. 6 Kentucky | 7 p.m. | CBS –

No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Miami | 7:15 p.m | TBS

No. 14 Grand Canyon vs. No. 3 Gonzaga| 7:25 p.m. | truTV

No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 8 Memphis | 9:15 p.m.| TNT

No. 14 Montana St. vs. No. 3 Kansas St. | 9:30 p.m. | CBS –

No. 13 Kent State vs. No. 4 Indiana | 9:45 p.m. | TBS

No. 11 Arizona St/Nevada vs. No. 6 TCU | 9:55 p.m. | truTV

Future round teams to be announced:

Saturday, March 18 (Round of 32)

Sunday, March 19 (Round of 32)

Thursday, March 23 (Sweet 16.)

Friday, March 24 (Sweet 16.)

Saturday, March 25 (Elite 8.)

Sunday, March 26 (Elite 8.)

Saturday, April 1 (Final Four.)

Monday, April 3 (Championship game.)

Happy viewing and stay safe!

Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

