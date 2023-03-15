TV Answer Man, a delicate question for you. I heard that Netflix has quietly added Pornhub to its lineup. Is that true?! Also, is Pornhub on Roku so I can watch it there, too? — name and town withheld.

For those not familiar with it, and perhaps that is best for most of our readers, Pornhub is a destination web site for adult videos, particularly those with an extreme point of view, shall we say.

I’m sorry to burst your bubble, but Pornhub is NOT on Netflix. Let me repeat that: Pornhub is NOT on Netflix.

However, Netflix today did add a documentary called, Moneyshot: The Pornhub Story, which chronicles the adult site’s successes and scandals over the years. (And there is much of both.) The show includes interviews with Pornhub’s most notorious stars, company employees as well as activists who are trying to bring the service to its knees (sorry about that) by applying modern technology and legal tactics.

Sounds like an interesting documentary and it was directed by Suzanne Hillinger whose work has been featured on Hulu, FX, PBS and the Discovery Channel, among other networks.

Now for question two: Pornhub is not on Roku, either. Looks like if you want to watch it, you’ll have to do it the old-fashioned way.

Hope that helps. Happy viewing and (definitely) stay safe!

