TV Answer Man, I am interested in placing some bets on the March Madness games. Do you know what the odds are for the Tuesday night games and can you bet on them using the streaming services like FuboTV? — Jason, Newton, Massachusetts.

Jason, the 2023 college basketball men’s championship tournament, better known as March Madness, tips off tonight with the opening ‘First Four’ doubleheader from Dayton Ohio. SE Missouri State will play Texas A&M Corpus Christi at 6:30 p.m. ET while Pittsburgh will face Mississippi State at 9 p.m. ET.

What are tonight’s odds, you ask? Well, Texas A&M Corpus Christi is a four-point favorite while Mississippi State is a two-point favorite, according to DraftKings. (You can find slightly different odds elsewhere.) The over/under in game one is 153 points and 131 points in game two.

Now to question two: Can you bet on the games on TV via a live streaming service such as FuboTV, Sling TV or YouTube TV?

Answer: No.

Several pay TV companies, particularly FuboTV, have expressed interest in integrating a live betting option with their on-screen programming. But to date, there is no way to actually do it. (Fubo’s interest seems to have waned recently due to financial pressures.)

If you want to bet on the games — and it’s legal in your state — you can download several apps such as DraftKings or BetMGM. Here is an interesting primer for first-time bettors from BetMGM.

Here is the complete schedule of this week’s first round games. And here are the odds from DraftKings.

Tuesday, March 14 (First Four)

No. 16 SE Missouri State vs. No. 16. Texas A&M CC | 6:30 p.m. | truTV

No. 11 Pitt vs. No. 11 Mississippi St. | 9 p.m. | truTV

Wednesday, March 15

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 16 Texas Southern| 6:30 p.m. | truTV

No. 11 Nevada vs. No. 11 Arizona State | 9 p.m. | truTV

Thursday, March 16 (Round of 64)

No. 9 West Virginia vs. No. 8 Maryland | noon| CBS — Free with antenna.

No. 13 Furman vs. No. 4 Virginia |12:30 p.m.| truTV

No. 10 Utah St. vs. No. 7 Missouri |1:20 p.m. | TNT

No. 16 Howard vs. No. 1 Kansas |1:50 p.m. | TBS

No. 16 SE Missouri St./Texas A&M CC vs. No. 1 Alabama |2:30 p.m. | CBS – Free with antenna.

No. 12 College of Charleston vs. No. 5 San Diego St.|3 p.m. | truTV

No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 2 Arizona |3:50 p.m. | TNT

No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Arkansas |4:20 p.m. | TBS

No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 8 Iowa |6:45 p.m. | TNT

No. 12 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Duke |7 p.m. | CBS – Free with antenna.

No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Texas |7:15 p.m. | TBS

No. 10 Boise St. vs. No. 7 Northwestern |7:25 p.m. | truTV

No. 16 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 1 Houston |9:15 p.m. | TNT

No. 13 Louisiana vs. No. 4 Tennessee |9:30 p.m. | CBS – Free with antenna.

No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Texas A&M |9:45 p.m. | TBS

No. 15 UNC Asheville vs. No. 2 UCLA |9:55 p.m. | truTV

Friday, March 17

No. 10 USC vs. No. 7 Michigan State |noon |CBS – Free with antenna.

No. 14 Kennesaw St. vs. No. 3 Xavier | 12:30 p.m. | truTV

No. 14 UC Santa Barbra vs. No. 3 Baylor | 1:20 p.m. | TNT

No. 12 VCU vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s | 1:50 p.m. | TBS

No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 Marquette| 2:30 p.m. | CBS – Free with antenna.

No. 11 Mississippi State/Pitt vs. No. 6 Iowa State | 3 p.m. | truTV

No. 11 N.C. State vs. No. 6 Creighton| 3:50 p.m. | TNT

No. 13 Iona vs. No. 4 UConn | 4:20 p.m. | TBS

No. 16 Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Purdue| 6:45 p.m. | TNT

No. 11 Providence vs. No. 6 Kentucky | 7 p.m. | CBS – Free with antenna.

No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Miami | 7:15 p.m | TBS

No. 14 Grand Canyon vs. No. 3 Gonzaga| 7:25 p.m. | truTV

No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 8 Memphis | 9:15 p.m.| TNT

No. 14 Montana St. vs. No. 3 Kansas St. | 9:30 p.m. | CBS – Free with antenna.

No. 13 Kent State vs. No. 4 Indiana | 9:45 p.m. | TBS

No. 11 Arizona St/Nevada vs. No. 6 TCU | 9:55 p.m. | truTV

Future round teams to be announced:

Saturday, March 18 (Round of 32)

Sunday, March 19 (Round of 32)

Thursday, March 23 (Sweet 16.)

Friday, March 24 (Sweet 16.)

Saturday, March 25 (Elite 8.)

Sunday, March 26 (Elite 8.)

Saturday, April 1 (Final Four.)

Monday, April 3 (Championship game.)

Jason, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

