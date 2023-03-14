TV Answer Man, I may be away from home for the First Four games. Do you know how I can still watch the games on my phone with streaming? — Barry, Newark, New Jersey.

Barry, the 2023 college basketball men’s championship tournament, better known as March Madness, tips off tonight with the opening ‘First Four’ doubleheader from Dayton Ohio. SE Missouri State will play Texas A&M CC at 6:30 p.m. ET while Pitt will face Mississippi State at 9 p.m. ET.

TruTV will broadcast the games but you will need a subscription to a pay TV service that carries the Turner network to watch it.

So, what if you don’t have truTV in your plan? Or, what if you have truTV but you want to stream it instead of watching via your cable or satellite provider? Do you have any options?

Answer: Yes.

The March Madness Live app will offer a live stream of each game. You can download the app from your device’s app store or you could just hop over to the March Madness Live web site here.

While March Madness Live requires a user name and password from a pay TV sub that carries the channel broadcasting the game (truTV in this case), there will be a free three-hour preview. That means you could watch tonight’s first game for free. However, once the free preview ends, you will be blacked out without that user name and password.

Here is the complete schedule of this week’s first round games:

Tuesday, March 14 (First Four)

No. 16 SE Missouri State vs. No. 16. Texas A&M CC | 6:30 p.m. | truTV

No. 11 Pitt vs. No. 11 Mississippi St. | 9 p.m. | truTV

Wednesday, March 15

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 16 Texas Southern| 6:30 p.m. | truTV

No. 11 Nevada vs. No. 11 Arizona State | 9 p.m. | truTV

Thursday, March 16 (Round of 64)

No. 9 West Virginia vs. No. 8 Maryland | noon| CBS — Free with antenna.

No. 13 Furman vs. No. 4 Virginia |12:30 p.m.| truTV

No. 10 Utah St. vs. No. 7 Missouri |1:20 p.m. | TNT

No. 16 Howard vs. No. 1 Kansas |1:50 p.m. | TBS

No. 16 SE Missouri St./Texas A&M CC vs. No. 1 Alabama |2:30 p.m. | CBS – Free with antenna.

No. 12 College of Charleston vs. No. 5 San Diego St.|3 p.m. | truTV

No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 2 Arizona |3:50 p.m. | TNT

No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Arkansas |4:20 p.m. | TBS

No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 8 Iowa |6:45 p.m. | TNT

No. 12 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Duke |7 p.m. | CBS – Free with antenna.

No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Texas |7:15 p.m. | TBS

No. 10 Boise St. vs. No. 7 Northwestern |7:25 p.m. | truTV

No. 16 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 1 Houston |9:15 p.m. | TNT

No. 13 Louisiana vs. No. 4 Tennessee |9:30 p.m. | CBS – Free with antenna.

No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Texas A&M |9:45 p.m. | TBS

No. 15 UNC Asheville vs. No. 2 UCLA |9:55 p.m. | truTV

Friday, March 17

No. 10 USC vs. No. 7 Michigan State |noon |CBS – Free with antenna.

No. 14 Kennesaw St. vs. No. 3 Xavier | 12:30 p.m. | truTV

No. 14 UC Santa Barbra vs. No. 3 Baylor | 1:20 p.m. | TNT

No. 12 VCU vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s | 1:50 p.m. | TBS

No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 Marquette| 2:30 p.m. | CBS – Free with antenna.

No. 11 Mississippi State/Pitt vs. No. 6 Iowa State | 3 p.m. | truTV

No. 11 N.C. State vs. No. 6 Creighton| 3:50 p.m. | TNT

No. 13 Iona vs. No. 4 UConn | 4:20 p.m. | TBS

No. 16 Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Purdue| 6:45 p.m. | TNT

No. 11 Providence vs. No. 6 Kentucky | 7 p.m. | CBS – Free with antenna.

No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Miami | 7:15 p.m | TBS

No. 14 Grand Canyon vs. No. 3 Gonzaga| 7:25 p.m. | truTV

No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 8 Memphis | 9:15 p.m.| TNT

No. 14 Montana St. vs. No. 3 Kansas St. | 9:30 p.m. | CBS – Free with antenna.

No. 13 Kent State vs. No. 4 Indiana | 9:45 p.m. | TBS

No. 11 Arizona St/Nevada vs. No. 6 TCU | 9:55 p.m. | truTV

Future round teams to be announced:

Saturday, March 18 (Round of 32)

Sunday, March 19 (Round of 32)

Thursday, March 23 (Sweet 16.)

Friday, March 24 (Sweet 16.)

Saturday, March 25 (Elite 8.)

Sunday, March 26 (Elite 8.)

Saturday, April 1 (Final Four.)

Monday, April 3 (Championship game.)

Barry, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

