TV Answer Man, I read your article about March Madness. Is there a good streaming service to get all the games? Any one to avoid? Sling seems nice and cheap, right? And Fubo has a lot of sports. — Gary, Topeka, Kansas.

Gary, the annual men’s college basketball tournament, known as March Madness, begins tomorrow night with a ‘First Four’ doubleheader on truTV from Dayton, Ohio. On Thursday, the first round games will commence on CBS and the three Turner-owned networks, truTV, TNT and TBS.

So which live streaming service will carry all the games, you ask?

Sling TV, which offers base plans starting at $40 a month, carries the Turner networks in its Orange package. (First month is now 50 percent off). But Sling does not carry CBS, which is a big omission when it comes to March Madness. The network will have 24 games in the tournament, including the semifinals on April 1 and the championship on April 3.

What about FuboTV? The live streamer does have a lot of sports, including the Bally Sports regional sports networks.

But FuboTV does not carry TNT, TBS or truTV. It does carry a national feed of CBS in most markets, but if you get Fubo, you will miss the 43 games on the Turner nets.

The correct answer here is that DIRECTV Stream, Hulu Live and YouTube TV carry all four March Madness channels in most markets. If you’re looking for a March Madness solution, one of these three would work.

Gary, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

