With one month left in the 2022-23 season, the NBA has reduced the starting price of the NBA League Pass to $14.99.

The NBA League Pass was reduced at mid-season from $99.99 to $49.99. The new price reflects that most teams have only about 15-20 games left in the season.

The price of the NBA League Pass Premium plan, which includes no commercials, has also been sliced. The cost is now $19.99.

The Team Pass plan, which includes the games of one out-of-market team, is now $13.99, a reduction from $44.99, the mid-season price.

The NBA TV channel is included for free in all plans. You can also sample any of the three plans with a seven-day free trial.

Local blackouts still apply in the League Pass package. You cannot watch the team or teams in your local market with a League Pass subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here.

Nationally televised games are also not available in the League Pass nor are post-season games.

The NBA League Pass can be streamed on the NBA app on hundreds of devices, including iOS app, Android app, Android TV, Apple TV, Xbox One and Xbox Series X (select countries), Roku (select countries), Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 (select countries), Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Amazon Alexa (US), CarPlay, and Apple Watch.

To learn more about the NBA League Pass, click here.

