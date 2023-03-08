TV Answer Man, do you know which college basketball tournament games will be in 4K on Fox on Wednesday? Very excited to see the games in 4K!! — Carl, Madison, Wisconsin.

Carl, Fox today will stream five Big Ten and Big East college basketball tournaments in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range). The games can be watched in 4K HDR on the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

The Big East coverage in 4K will begin today with first round games at 3 p.m. (St. John’s vs Butler), 5:30 p.m. (Seton Hall vs. DePaul) and 8 p.m. (Villanova vs. Georgetown). All times Eastern.

The Big Ten coverage in 4K will begin today with two first round games at 6:30 p.m. ET (Ohio State vs. Wisconsin) and Nebraska vs. Minnesota 25 minutes after the Ohio State-Wisconsin game. All times Eastern.

The pay TV services that are expected to carry all five games on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

Fox will simulcast the Big East 4K games in HD on FS1 while it will simulcast the two Big Ten games on the Big Ten Network.

Tomorrow, Fox will stream four Big East quarterfinals games in 4K at noon, 2:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET. On March 10, the network will stream the semifinals in 4K at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET. And on March 11, Fox will offer the Big East final in 4K at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Click Amazon: See 1-Day-Only Deals!

On March 9, Fox will stream four Big Ten second round games in 4K at noon ET, 6:30 p.m. ET and two games at times to be announced later. On March 10, the network will provide four quarterfinals games in 4K at noon ET, 6:30 p.m. ET and two games at times to be announced later. Fox will not stream the Big Ten semifinals or final in 4K. CBS has the TV rights to those games.

Note: Fox’s 4K broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@TVAnswerMan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

