TV Answer Man, I am thinking of subscribing to Netflix to watch the Chris Rock special which I heard was LOL funny. Do you know if it’s in 4K and it’s still on Netflix after it was live? — Jennifer, Salem, Oregon.

Jennifer, Netflix on Saturday night aired its first live show ever, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, a stand-up routine from the 58-year-old comedian who skewered such targets as Will Smith, Jada Pinkett, Meghan Markle, wokeness and even expensive yoga pants.

So, was the special available in 4K? Yes! Is it still available in 4K? Yes! But, Jennifer, note that Netflix only provides 4K programming in its Premium plan, which costs $19.99 a month. If you subscribe to any other Netflix package, you can only see the Chris Rock special in HD.

Before subscribing, you might also want to see what Netflix plans to add later this month. Here’s the schedule:

March 6

Ridley Jones: Season 5 (Netflix Family)

March 7

World War Z

March 8

Faraway (Netflix Film)

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (Netflix Documentary)

March 9

You: Season 4 Part 2 (Netflix Series)

March 10

The Glory Part 2 (Netflix Series)

Have a nice day! (Netflix Film)

Luther: The Fallen Sun (Netflix Film)

Outlast (Netflix Series)

Rana Naidu (Netflix Series)

10 Minute Workouts : Volume 2

20 Minute Workouts : Volume 2

30 Minute Workouts : Volume 2

Abs & Core Volume 1

Bodyweight Burn : Volume 2

Fire & Flow with Tara & Xochilt Volume 1

Fitness for Runners Volume 1

High-Intensity Training : Volume 2

Ignite & Inspire : Volume 1

Kick Off with Betina Gozo : Volume 1

Lower-Body Workouts Volume 1

Upper-Body Workouts Volume 1

Yoga Volume 1

Yoga with Xochil : Volume 1

March 14

Ariyoshi Assists (Netflix Series)

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle (Netflix Comedy)

March 15

The Law of the Jungle (Netflix Series)

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story (Netflix Documentary)

March 16

The Chronicles of Riddick

Kick-Ass 2

Pitch Black

Riddick

Shadow and Bone: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Still Time (Netflix Film)

March 17

Dance 100 (Netflix Series)

In His Shadow (Netflix Film)

Maestro in Blue (Netflix Series)

The Magician’s Elephant (Netflix Film)

Noise (Netflix Film)

Sky High: The Series (Netflix Series)

March 20

Carol

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 7 (Netflix Family)

March 21

We Lost Our Human (Netflix Family)

March 22

Invisible City: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

The Kingdom: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Waco: American Apocalypse (Netflix Documentary)

March 23

Johnny (Netflix Film)

The Night Agent (Netflix Series)

March 24

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (Netflix Film)

Love Is Blind: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

March 28

InuYasha: Seasons 4-5

Mae Martin: SAP (Netflix Comedy)

March 29

Emergency: NYC (Netflix Documentary)

Unseen (Netflix Series)

Wellmania (Netflix Series)

March 30

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold (Netflix Documentary)

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke (Netflix Series)

Unstable (Netflix Series)

March 31

Copycat Killer (Netflix Series)

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Henry Danger: Seasons 4-5

Kill Boksoon (Netflix Film)

Love Is Blind: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

Murder Mystery 2 (Netflix Film)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 2

Dates to be announced:

Agent Elvis (Netflix Series)

Furies (Netflix Film)

I Am Georgina: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

