Amazon is selling this Amazon-branded 43-inch 4K TV for $249.99, which is 32 percent off the regular price of $369.99. With an Amazon Prime membership, the set can be delivered in just two days.

The Amazon TV has a customer rating of 4.6 stars out of a possible five, based on more than 29,000 reviews at Amazon.com.

“7 months in and we’ve had zero problems with this TV,” writes one verified purchaser. “Our fiber internet provider updated the Wi-Fi equipment in our house and this Fire TV is now able to pick up a 160 mbps typical signal strength. The quality of the picture is actually slightly better close-up now, though from several feet away, it’s just as good as before. No complaints thus far – a worthy investment. Upping my rating for the trouble-free operation!”

The Amazon Series 4 set comes with the following features:

* 4K Ultra HD with support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus.

* Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote – Press and ask to find favorite apps, movies, and shows, plus check the weather, sports scores, and more.

* Fire TV frequently adds new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality.

* Three HDMI inputs so you can connect multiple devices at the same time.

