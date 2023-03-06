TV Answer Man, thank you for your updates! Do you know what the free channel will be on Comcast this week? — Gina, Boston.

Gina, Comcast last month announced that it was launching a new feature called, ‘Free This Week,’ that will provide Xfinity and Flex subscribers with a slate of free programming every week during the year.

The free shows and movies, which will come from both networks and streaming services, continue this week with programming from the History Vault, a streaming service that offers thousands of documentaries and series on past events. The free History Vault titles include America, The Story Of Us, Modern Marvels, Grant, Biography, Ancient Aliens, D-Day: The United States, History’s Greatest Mysteries, Countdown to Apocalypse, Civil War Comcast, Dogfights, JFK Declassified: The New Files, and many more.

The History Vault, which is owned by A&E Networks, will be free on Comcast’s Xfinity service from March 6 through March 12. (History Vault normally costs $4.99 a month.)

To access the free titles, subscribers must go to Comcast’s On Demand menu on their Flex or X1 set-tops. (They are also available on the Xfinity Stream app and the Xumo XClass TV.) You can access that by saying ‘Free This Week’ into your voice remote or clicking on the Menu button on your remote to see a list of Menu options.

Gina, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

