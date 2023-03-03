TV Answer Man, I saw some Apple Season Pass games for free last weekend. Do you know if they will have any MLS games for free on Saturday, and if so, which ones will be free? — Tommy, Burbank, California.

Tommy, Apple last year signed a 10-year agreement with MLS that will make Apple TV+ the carrier of every live league match starting with the 2023 season, which starts tomorrow. Apple’s MLS Season Pass package will not only feature every live MLS regular season match, it will also include the entire playoffs and the Leagues Cup between MLS clubs and Mexico’s Liga MX. And there will be no blackouts.

Non-Apple TV+ subscribers can order the plan for $14.99 a month or $99 for the entire season. Apple TV+ subscribers can subscribe for $12.99 a month or $79 for the full season. (An Apple TV+ sub costs $6.99 a month. (The 2023 Major League Soccer regular season started February 25 and will end on October 21._

But Apple is offering some early season games for free, including six on Saturday, March 4. Here they are:

LAFC at Portland at 4:30 p.m. ET (Also available on Fox.)

Columbus at DC United at 7:30 p.m. ET

Miami at Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m. ET

New York at Nashville at 7:30 p.m. ET

Chicago at New York City at 7:30 p.m. ET

San Jose at Vancouver at 7:30 p.m. ET

Note that MLS Season Pass does not have blackouts so all games will be available for free regardless of market. Apple will have six more free games on March 11 and six more on March 18. (The schedule currently doesn’t show additional free games after March 18, but that could change.)

The company seems to understand that it might take some time generating paid subscribers for Season Pass and the free games can help elicit interest.

Tommy, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

