Peacock today is adding 87 new titles, including 72 films, to its Premium and Premium Plus plans (starts at $4.99 a month). Here are the three best movies added today.
* The Big Lebowski, the 1998 cult comedy from the Coen Bros. about a Los Angeles slacker (Jeff Bridges) named ‘The Dude’ who accidentally becomes entangled in a mistaken murder. Only Joel and Ethan Coen could take this farfetched plot and turn it into an iconic masterpiece that resonates with multiple generations. The flawless supporting cast includes John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Philip Seymour Hoffman, David Huddleston, Julianne Moore, and John Turturro as Jesus, a bowler with a strange fetish for his ball.
* Minority Report, Steven Spielberg’s 2002 sci-fi classic starring Tom Cruise as a detective who’s accused of murder before he commits it. Spielberg’s treatment of the 1956 Philip K. Dick short story (and a cast of thousands who contributed to the screenplay) is littered with eerily accurate portrayals of future life and Cruise is at his earnest best as the hunter turned hunted.
* The Back to the Future trilogy starring Michael J. Fox as a teenager whose friendship with an eccentric professor (Christopher Lloyd) enables him to become a time traveling, Delorean-driving adventurer for three films. The original is nearly four decades old (speaking of time traveling fast), but it remains as sweet and funny as ever.
Honorable mentions should also go to The Sixth Sense, Apollo 13, Twelve Monkeys and Traffic, all great works as well.
Below is the complete list of new titles added today to Peacock.
Movies
2012, 2009
Addicted, 2014
Admission, 2013
Alex Cross, 2012
American Pie, 1999
American Pie 2, 2001
American Wedding, 2003
American Reunion, 2012
Apollo 13, 1995
Back To The Future, 1985
Back To The Future Part II, 1989
Back To the Future Part III, 1990
The Big Lebowski, 1998
Bend it like Beckham, 2003
Blood Ties, 2013
Bruce Almighty, 2003
The Constant Gardener, 2005
Cop Car, 2015
The Core, 2003
Cowboys & Aliens, 2011
The Croods, 2013
Dallas Buyers Club, 2013
Death Become Her, 1992
Employee Of the Month, 2006
Everly, 2015
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006
The Five-Year Engagement, 2012
Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008
Frost/Nixon, 2008
Good Luck Chuck, 2007
Hanna, 2011
The Happening, 2008
Hop, 2011
Hot Fuzz, 2007
How To Train Your Dragon, 2010
Joe, 2014
A League of Their Own, 1992
Leatherheads, 2008
The Legend of Hercules, 2014
Legends of the Fall, 1994
Leprechaun, 1993
Leprechaun 2, 1994
Leprechaun 3, 1995
Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997
Leprechaun in the Hood, 2000
Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood, 2003
Leprechaun Origins, 2014
MacGruber, 2010
Mamma Mia!, 2008
Midnight In the Switchgrass, 2021
Minority Report, 2002
One True Thing, 1998
Paul, 2011
Pineapple Express, 2008
Pitch Perfect 2, 2015
Point Break, 1991
Prime, 2005
The Proposal, 2009
Rambo, 2008
The River Wild, 1994
Salt, 2010
School Daze, 1998
Shaun of the Dead, 2004
The Sixth Sense, 1999
Snitch, 2013
The Spirit, 2008
Suffragette, 2015
Traffic, 2001
Twelve Monkeys, 1996
Van Helsing, 2004
The Village, 2004
The Wolverine, 2013
TV Shows:
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Golf Tournament – Final Round
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Premier League – Arsenal v. Everton
Premier League – Liverpool v. Wolves
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
U.S. Synchronized Figure Skating Championships
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
