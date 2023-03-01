Hulu today has added 47 new movies to its subscription Video on Demand service (starts at $7.99 a month). Here are the five best:

* The Departed, the Martin Scorsese 2006 crime drama with Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon and Leonardo DiCaprio playing cat and mouse (and rat) in mob-run Boston.

* LA Confidential, the 1997 Curtis Hanson-directed drama about corrupt cops in the City of Angels in the 1950s. Russell Crowe, Guy Pierce and Kim Basinger star.

* The Town, the absorbing 2010 heist drama starring Ben Affleck (who also directed and co-wrote) as a bank robber who courts a beautiful witness (Rebecca Hall) while protecting her from a fellow gang member.

* Groundhog Day, the classic 1993 Bill Murray comedy about a local weatherman who relives a certain February holiday every single day!

* The Shape of Water, the 2017 fantasy film starring Sally Hawkins as a shy mute custodian who befriends an amphibian science experiment in a top-secret lab. The plot may seem farcical at best but director Guillermo del Toro’s weaves a spell-binding tale that reels you in hook, line and sinker. The Motion Picture Academy agreed; The Shape of Water took home the Oscar for Best Picture.

Here are the films added today to Hulu and the streamer’s entire lineup of additions for March:

March 1

Wreck: Complete Season 1

30 Days Of Night (2007)

Anastasia (1997)

Anonymous (2011)

Another Earth (2011)

Armored (2009)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

At Any Price (2013)

Baby’s Day Out (1994)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Casa De Mi Padre (2012)

Commando (1985)

The Count Of Monte Cristo (2002)

Dangerous Beauty (1998)

The Departed (2006)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Eyes Of My Mother (2016)

Firehouse Dog (2007)

Glory (1989)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Hitman (2007)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2010)

The Ides Of March (2011)

In Her Shoes (2005)

In The Cut (2003)

Just Go With It (2011)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

L.A. Confidential (1997)

Love And Basketball (2000)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

Rio (2011)

The Shack (2017)

The Shape Of Water (2017)

Self/Less (2015)

Siberia (2018)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Son Of God (2014)

Takers (2010)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

Third Person (2014)

The Town (2010)

Unstoppable (2010)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

The Wife (2018)

March 2

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 5

National Geographic Investigates: Guantanamo: Special Premiere

Bobby Flay: Special

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 2

Next Exit (2022)

March 3

Gulmohar (2023)

Triangle of Sadness (2022)

Waiting… (2005)

March 6

History of the World, Part II: Four-Night Comedy Event

Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED)

March 7

Rabbit Academy (2022)

March 8

Among the Shadows (2019)

March 9

Farmer Wants a Wife: Series Premiere

National Geographic Investigates: Narco States Aftermath: Special Premiere

Cities of the Underworld: Complete Season 13

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 3

The Inhabitant (2022)

March 10

UnPrisoned: Complete Season 1

FX’s New York Times Presents: Sin Eater: Two-Part Documentary

Watcher (2022)

March 12

Countdown to Oscars 95: The Red Carpet LIVE: Livestream

March 13

On The Red Carpet After The Awards: Livestream

On The Red Carpet After Dark: Livestream

The Oscars

March 15

My Family: Series Premiere

Kids Diana Show Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

Love, Diana: Complete Season 1

Ryan’s World Specials: Complete Seasons 7-11

Bad Therapy (2020)

Bayou Caviar (2018)

Changeland (2019)

Flux Gourmet (2022)

In The Fade (2017)

Serena (2014)

Wetlands (2017)

You Laugh But It’s True (2011)

March 16

National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Guerilla Gold: Special Premiere

Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 2

Intervention: Complete Season 3

The Killing: Complete Season 1

The Private Voice of Hitler: Special

I Think We’re Alone Now (2018)

Official Competition (2021)

There There (2022)

March 17

Boston Strangler (2023)

Good Trouble: Season 5 Premiere

Rubikon (2022)

Summit Fever (2022)

March 20

Inu-Oh (2021)

March 22

Rūrangi: Complete Season 2

March 23

The Lesson is Murder: Complete Docuseries

Digging for the Truth: Complete Season 1

Call Jane (2022)

March 24

Up Here: Complete Season 1

The Estate (2022)

Philomena (2013)

March 26

FX’s Great Expectations: Two-Episode Series Premiere

March 28

Attack on Titan: Final Season, Part 2 (DUBBED)

March 29

Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 2

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Part 2 (DUBBED)

March 30

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 6

RapCaviar Presents: Complete Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 9

The Curse of Oak Island: Behind the Dig: Complete Season 6

Hunt (2022)

March 31

Killing Gunther (2017)

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

