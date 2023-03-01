TV Answer Man, I haven’t been able to access my Dish account for a week or so. Do you know what’s going on? I can’t reach anyone at Dish, either. — Ron, Knoxville, Tennessee.

Ron, Dish acknowledged yesterday that it was hit by a cyberattack on February 23 which has impacted internal communications, customer call centers and web sites. While this has not affected Dish’s satellite programming, Dish customers have been unable to access their accounts to do things such as pay bills or stream programming using TV Anywhere credentials. (The Dish-owned Sling TV also continues to stream normally.)

The satcaster says it’s uncertain when the accounts and web sites will be fully restored.

“We’re making progress on the customer service front every day, including ramping up our call capacity, but it will take a little time before things are fully restored. DISH TV continues to operate and is up and running,” Dish says in a statement at its web site.

The company is working with law enforcement agencies and cyber security experts to determine the source of the attack. Dish says it’s possible that the attackers have been able to extract some personal data from customers. If that’s proven, Dish will alert those subscribers.

“The security of our customers’ data is important to us, and if we learn that information was compromised, we’ll take the appropriate steps and let any impacted customers know,” Dish says.

Dish is asking subscribers with basic help issues to visit its FAQ page until the situation is resolved. The TV Answer Man will update with this story if anything significant changes.

Until then, happy viewing and stay safe!

