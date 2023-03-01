TV Answer Man, I love Newsmax and I love DIRECTV and I can’t figure out who’s telling the truth in this thing. Did DIRECTV get rid of Newsmax because it’s a conservative channel? True or not? What is the truth here? — Ellie, Laramie, Wyoming.
Ellie, on January 24, DIRECTV lost the conservative news channel, Newsmax, in a carriage dispute between the companies. (The blackout also affects DIRECTV Stream and U-verse.)
The TV provider has repeatedly claimed that Newsmax wants “significant” carriage fees to stay on the three TV services. The channel previously provided its signal for free, DIRECTV says.
But Newsmax disputes DIRECTV’s contention, saying the satcaster dropped it because it’s a conservative channel. Noting that DIRECTV dropped OAN, another right-leaning news channel, last year, Newsmax and its chief supporters, congressional Republicans, say DIRECTV has a liberal bias.
Since the dispute began, Newsmax, which is still available on distributors such as Dish as well as for free online, has used its airwaves to hammer DIRECTV for refusing to carry it. Countless Republican officials have appeared on Newsmax to charge that the satellite company is engaging in censorship by removing the two conservative channels.
But DIRECTV has continued to say that the decision is a financial one. The company notes that economic and industry trends have forced pay TV operators to cut costs, including carriage fees. They have to be more judicious in deciding which channels they can carry and how much they can pay. Otherwise, programming acquisition costs will soar, and they will have to pass them along to the subscriber in (even) higher bills.
So who’s telling the truth here?
From this reporter’s perspective, it’s impossible to say. Newsmax and its Republican supporters say DIRECTV’s decision is political, but they have produced no documents to support that charge. The only evidence to support the accusation is that DIRECTV has removed two conservative channels in the last year. But countering that evidence is the fact that DIRECTV added another conservative news channel, The First, just days after removing Newsmax. If DIRECTV was trying to rid the world of conservatism, why would it immediately add another conservative channel?
Newsmax’s supporters have also charged that DIRECTV is biased towards conservatives because it carries several ‘liberal’ news channels. The definition of what makes a news channel a ‘liberal’ one is in the eye of the beholder. But it should be noted that DIRECTV had a three-week carriage dispute with Bloomberg News just 16 months ago, which would seem to counter the argument that it’s only going after conservative news channels.
On the other hand, while DIRECTV says this is just about money, it has failed to produce any documents showing that Newsmax’s fee demands are now ‘significantly’ higher. Until it does, we can’t assume they are telling the truth, either.
Bottom line: Unless Newsmax and congressional Republicans produce an internal DIRECTV document showing company officials expressing a desire to ‘censor’ conservative news, their claim of liberal bias is not a strong one. Likewise, until DIRECTV releases a document proving its financial argument, its claim also can not fully accepted.
House Republicans have threatened to hold hearings on the dispute, and we might get some answers there. We’ll see.
Ellie, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!
Liberal Bloomberg is getting paid by DirecTV. Conservative NewsMax isn’t. Is that complicated?
Market share is a bitch, ain’t it? lol. In other news, check out Superior Court of the State of Delaware, Case No. N21C-03-257 EMD (Consolidated) – Redacted Public Version of filing on February 27th, 2023. It’s pure gold!
Truthiness is the main theme for Fox News, Newsmax, OAN and others like them. It is becoming a $1.6 billion problem for Fox since they have admitted in court that they lied incessantly so they could pander to their gullible viewers. Telling the truth would have been so liberal. Meanwhile Newsmax, also dealing with a lawsuit for lying, asked for an absurd amount of money from DTV even though their ratings are in the toilet. So DTV said “Not!”. Yup, the truth and reality can hurt.
Tiny wittle NewsCraps doesn’t compare in market share, not in the slightest.. Newsmax is a relative newbie in the Fake News dissemination business, Bloomberg has been out there forever and has a much larger following.
FFS, it’s really not that difficult a concept.
https://www.investopedia.com/articles/investing/052815/financial-news-comparison-bloomberg-vs-reuters.asp
Fake News dissemination?? You mean like CNN, MSNBC, CBs, NBC, ABC, WPost, NY TImes, etc etc etc disseminated fake news for over three years about Trump Russian collusion. And about emoluments and Chinese business deals. Amazing how libs always cry about misinformation when it is the libs who are most guilty about doing it.
Oh Timmy… Still touting the party line instead of allegiance to our country. Bill Barr whitewashed the report for you. Paul Manafort found guilty. Michael Flynn found guilty. Roger Stone, Rick Gates, Konstantin Kilimnik. twelve Russian intelligence officers, George Papadopolous, Amex Van Der Zwaan, Richard Pinedo.. 13 Russian nationals, three companies.. Here is Robert Mueller saying that Trump could be charged after he left office. (Of course, now there’s bigger fish to fry – the J6 terrorist attack led by Trump, the document thefts, and election meddling. (Not to mention the civil cases and state cases lol) https://youtu.be/rhA2_I6oMYQ
Could it be that a so-called news network that is proven to lie consistently with an extreme bias, may not be the best choice for carriage in the news tier?
Lol this should be truth, but they don’t care, it’s about the money, and NewsMax is simply piddles compared to other channels.
Follow the Fox lawsuit, which helps you discern news from propaganda which can be dangerous. People get killed.
Perhaps DTV doesn’t want blood on their hands?
Life’s lesson is knowing when you’re being played.
Just ask the Proud Boys.
FYI: Bloomberg is financial news, with no opinion shows about politics. Every financial firm in the WORLD has a Bloomberg terminal, that’s why the boss is wealthy.
You’re expecting logic and critical thinking from NewsCraps followers?
Point taken. But – I think everyone has the capacity to learn something new, or something that had never occurred to them. I give everyone the benefit of the doubt. We’ve all been fooled by persuasive arguments. Con men are everywhere, many with very refined skillsets designed to deceive. Roger Ailes anyone? Profit is a powerful motivator. Lies travel faster and have more impact than truth. Until one day…
Sometimes it’s a matter of showing there’s more than 1 side to a story, LKM continues harping on crimes invented by democrats to villify republicans and spouts off CNN figures HaHa! Funny Dish has no problem carrying not only newsmax but other conservative news even though it’s a maine fact, Charlie Ergin is the biggest penny pincher in the entire system. Direct wanted an excuse to drop them and did, Idiots like LKM (who shouldn’t care less, since he wouldn’t watch) is happy one less voice of truth is removed
OK, Thom. COURT FILINGS LOL – Check out Superior Court of the State of Delaware, Case No. N21C-03-257 EMD (Consolidated) – Redacted Public Version of filing on February 27th, 2023. It’s pure GOLD! No MSM needed to look up court filings lol. Look it up! Geezus… No wonder we have fallen so far behind academically in the US. You’re not helping.
Nothing I posted here was from CNN, anyways. You won’t like this chart at all, doesn’t work with your preconceived notions… I try to check across the spectrum. Not crying about one since source like you people. Babies, the lot of you. https://adfontesmedia.com/
There are no “two sides” to the story when one side has been completely outed as lying their asses off. In other news, check out Superior Court of the State of Delaware, Case No. N21C-03-257 EMD (Consolidated) – Redacted Public Version of filing on February 27th, 2023. It’s pure gold!
Direct TV drops stations all the time. For me it was all the ABC channels, a major network. They blame it on Mission Broadcasting. I don’t give a s%@t whose fault. Direct is still charging the same amount though even when they take stations away. It’s all about blame and greed. They don’t give a crap about their customers.
But that’s the point. A network that doesn’t have enough viewers is that way because they don’t have enough viewers lol. What do you expect? Take up bandwidth and resources for something that doesn’t sell well? That’s how capitalism works. Do you want to socialize/subsidize our broadcasters, networks, and stations?
There’s no doubt in my mind that DIRECTV dumped Newsmax because of political bias. They say that they replaced Newsmax with another conservative channel, The First. The First is not a news channel, it’s merely a podcast with different hosts that run on loop.
LKM you lying liberal ass!
All i’m saying is you, personally don’t want newsmax on Direct because it’s another channel that dares to tell the facts! Since you don’t watch it, you wouldn’t know. You only want your point of view shown
I am telling you to IGNORE ALL MSM media, ignore Fox, ignore CNN, ignore MSNBC, ignore Trump, ignore Biden, ignore NY Times, ignore BBC, ignore NPR, ignore OAN, ignore WSJ, ignore Mother Jones, ignore Infowars, ignore TYT, ignore NewsMax, ignore NBC, ignore ABC, ignore NYP, ignore ALL of them. Go look up the fucking court case itself, with NO SPIN. Superior Court of the State of Delaware, Case No. N21C-03-257 EMD (Consolidated) – Redacted Public Version of filing on February 27th, 2023. Look it up yourself. Look up the source data, don’t let ANYONE, liberal OR conservative, give it their spin.