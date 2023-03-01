Amazon today is adding 80 new movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including arguably some of the best ever made. Seriously, this is one fantastic lineup for a single day.

The new films added today include Duck Soup, the zany 1933 war satire starring the irrepressible Marx Brothers; six Rocky films including the original which captured the Oscar for Best Picture; Midnight Cowboy, the bleak but brilliant 1969 drama starring Jon Voight and Dustin Hoffman as accidental partners in a desperate slog to survive the big city; and Pulp Fiction, the tour de force 1994 drama that put director Quentin Tarantino on the map and made $5 shakes and Le Big Macs a thing.

And if that’s not enough for you, there’s also Carrie, American Gangster, Ordinary People, Once Upon a Time in the West, Dazed and Confused, Scent of a Woman, 12 Angry Men, Lost In Translation, Leaving Las Vegas, Good Will Hunting, Paths of Glory, The Apartment, The Last Temptation of Christ…the list just goes on and on! Oscar winners and nominees galore!

Here is the complete list of new films added today to Amazon Prime, and the streamer’s lineup for the entire month of March:



March 1

Def Comedy Jam S1-S7 (1992)

12 Angry Men (1957)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Akeelah and The Bee (2006)

American Gangster (2007)

Barbershop (2002)

Barefoot in the Park (1967)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Big Daddy (1999)

Capote (2006)

Carrie (1976)

Carrie (2013)

Cinderella Man (2005)

Cloverfield (2008)

Contraband (2012)

Courageous (2011)

Creed (2015)

Creed II (2018)

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Detroit (2017)

Duck Soup (1933)

Elizabeth (1999)

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

Eye for an Eye (1996)

Flesh and Bone (1993)

Good Will Hunting (1998)

Imagine That (2009)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Jonah: A VeggieTales Movies (2002)

Kevin Hart: Laugh At My Pain (2011)

Leaving Las Vegas (1996)

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1999)

Lost in Translation (2003)

Margin Call (2011)

Midnight Cowboy (1969)

Minnie and Moskowitz (1971)

Nerve (2016)

Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2015)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

Ordinary People (1980)

Paths of Glory (1957)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

RBG (2018)

Red River (1948)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky Balboa (2006)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Sahara (2005)

Scent of a Woman (1993)

Shine A Light (2008)

Sterile Cuckoo (1969)

Street Smart (1987)

Super 8 (2011)

The Apartment (1960)

The Babysitter (1995)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Defiant Ones (1958)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

The Hunted (2003)

The Hunter (1980)

The Last Temptation of Christ (1988)

The Machinist (2004)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie (2008)

The Presidio (1988)

The Virgin Suicides (2000)

Unlocked (2017)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Vanity Fair (2004)

VeggieTales: An Easter Carol (2004)

VeggieTales: Lord of the Beans (2005)

VeggieTales: Noah’s Ark (2017)

VeggieTales: ‘Twas The Night Before Easter (2011)

Witness For the Protection (1958)

Your Highness (2011)

March 3

Daisy Jones & The Six (2023)

The Pimp – No F***ing Fairytale (2023)

March 6

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

March 7

Secret Headquarters (2022)

The Silent Twins (2022)

The Visitor (2022)

March 10

Jackass Forever (2022)

This Is Christmas (2022)

March 11

La Guzman S1 (2019)

March 12

Men, Women & Children (2014)

March 14

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (2022)

March 17

Angel Flight (2023)

Class of ’07 (2023)

Dom (2023)

Swarm (2023)

Boy and the World (2014)

March 21

Nope (2022)

March 22

Sanandresito (2012)

March 24

Reggie (2023)

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

March 28

Big Trip 2: Special Delivery (2022)

March 29

American Renegades (2018)

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017)

March 31

The Power (2023)

Boss S1-S2 (2011)

But I’m a Cheerleader (2000)

Enemies Closer (2014)

Siberia (2021)

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

Zeros and Ones (2021)

