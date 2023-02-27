Netflix next month (March 2023) plans to add 100 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including several shows based on…murder!

The new murderous titles will include Luther: The Fallen Sun, a Netflix film (continuing the British TV series of the last decade) starring Idris Elba as the disgraced British detective who decides to break out of prison to kill a serial killer; the second half of the fourth season of You, the Netflix original series starring Penn Badgley as a bookstore clerk turned murdering college professor; Murder Mystery 2, a Netflix original sequel film starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler as private detectives investigating, yes, a murder; and Copycat Killer, a Netflix original Chinese-language thriller series about a serial killer who uses the media’s fascination with his murdering ways to commit even more murders.

And if you grow tired of watching people murder each other, Netflix will also have its first live event ever, a Chris Rock standup special called, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage. Of course, his fellow comedians might say after the show that Chris ‘killed it,’ but no real murders are expected, even if Will Smith is in the audience.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in March 2023 to Netflix:

March 1

Cheat (Netflix Series)

Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me (Netflix Film)

Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Big Daddy

Burlesque

Easy A

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 2

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

Little Angel: Volume 2

Magic Mike XXL

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Open Season

Open Season 2

Out of Africa

Rango

Seven Years in Tibet

Sleepless in Seattle

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

The Other Boleyn Girl

March 2

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Karate Sheep (Netflix Family)

Masameer County: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil (Netflix Documentary)

Sex/Life: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

This Is Where I Leave You

March 3

Love at First Kiss (Netflix Film)

Next in Fashion: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Split the Root

March 4

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix Comedy)

Divorce Attorney Shin (Netflix Series)

March 6

Ridley Jones: Season 5 (Netflix Family)

March 7

World War Z

March 8

Faraway (Netflix Film)

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (Netflix Documentary)

March 9

You: Season 4 Part 2 (Netflix Series)

March 10

The Glory Part 2 (Netflix Series)

Have a nice day! (Netflix Film)

Luther: The Fallen Sun (Netflix Film)

Outlast (Netflix Series)

Rana Naidu (Netflix Series)

10 Minute Workouts : Volume 2

20 Minute Workouts : Volume 2

30 Minute Workouts : Volume 2

Abs & Core Volume 1

Bodyweight Burn : Volume 2

Fire & Flow with Tara & Xochilt Volume 1

Fitness for Runners Volume 1

High-Intensity Training : Volume 2

Ignite & Inspire : Volume 1

Kick Off with Betina Gozo : Volume 1

Lower-Body Workouts Volume 1

Upper-Body Workouts Volume 1

Yoga Volume 1

Yoga with Xochil : Volume 1

March 14

Ariyoshi Assists (Netflix Series)

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle (Netflix Comedy)

March 15

The Law of the Jungle (Netflix Series)

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story (Netflix Documentary)

March 16

The Chronicles of Riddick

Kick-Ass 2

Pitch Black

Riddick

Shadow and Bone: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Still Time (Netflix Film)

March 17

Dance 100 (Netflix Series)

In His Shadow (Netflix Film)

Maestro in Blue (Netflix Series)

The Magician’s Elephant (Netflix Film)

Noise (Netflix Film)

Sky High: The Series (Netflix Series)

March 20

Carol

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 7 (Netflix Family)

March 21

We Lost Our Human (Netflix Family)

March 22

Invisible City: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

The Kingdom: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Waco: American Apocalypse (Netflix Documentary)

March 23

Johnny (Netflix Film)

The Night Agent (Netflix Series)

March 24

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (Netflix Film)

Love Is Blind: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

March 28

InuYasha: Seasons 4-5

Mae Martin: SAP (Netflix Comedy)

March 29

Emergency: NYC (Netflix Documentary)

Unseen (Netflix Series)

Wellmania (Netflix Series)

March 30

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold (Netflix Documentary)

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke (Netflix Series)

Unstable (Netflix Series)

March 31

Copycat Killer (Netflix Series)

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Henry Danger: Seasons 4-5

Kill Boksoon (Netflix Film)

Love Is Blind: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

Murder Mystery 2 (Netflix Film)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 2

Dates to be announced:

Agent Elvis (Netflix Series)

Furies (Netflix Film)

I Am Georgina: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

