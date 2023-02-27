TV Answer Man, do you know what the free channel will be on Comcast this week? I am enjoying the free look ins such as MGM+. — Gina, Boston.

Gina, Comcast last month announced that it was launching a new feature called, ‘Free This Week,’ that will provide Xfinity and Flex subscribers with a slate of free programming every week during the year.

The free shows and movies, which will come from both networks and streaming services, continue this week with programming from Acorn, the British-based streaming service. Acorn, which features mysteries, comedies and dramas from the UK, is the home to such shows as Midsomer Murders, Doc Martin, My Life Is Murder, Bloodlands, Under the Vines, Wild at Heart, Vera, A Place to Call Home and Pie in the Sky, among many others.

The British streaming service will be free on Comcast/s Xfinity service from February 27 through March 5. (Acorn normally costs $6.99 a month.)

Click Amazon: See the 1-Day-Only Discounts!

To access the free titles, subscribers must go to Comcast’s On Demand menu on their Flex or X1 set-tops. (They are also available on the Xfinity Stream app and the Xumo XClass TV.) You can access that by saying ‘Free This Week’ into your voice remote or clicking on the Menu button on your remote to see a list of Menu options.

Gina, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

