TV Answer Man, will Apple have some of the MLS Season Pass game for free like they did last year for the MLB games? The season starts soon. Do you have an update here? — Gary, New Haven, Connecticut.

Gary, Apple last year signed a 10-year agreement with MLS that will make Apple TV+ the carrier of every live league match starting with the 2023 season, which starts tomorrow. Apple’s MLS Season Pass package will not only feature every live MLS regular season match, it will also include the entire playoffs and the Leagues Cup between MLS clubs and Mexico’s Liga MX. And there will be no blackouts.

Non-Apple TV+ subscribers can order the plan for $14.99 a month or $99 for the entire season. Apple TV+ subscribers can subscribe for $12.99 a month or $79 for the full season. (An Apple TV+ sub costs $6.99 a month. The 2023 Major League Soccer regular season is scheduled to start on February 25 and end on October 21.

But will any of the games on MLS Season Pass be available for free? (Apple last year did offer its exclusive Friday night MLB games for free.)

The answer is…yes!

Apple this weekend will stream all 13 MLS games for free. You can see the schedule here. There will be another free game on Monday night, six more free games next weekend, six more on March 11 and six more on March 18. (The schedule currently doesn’t show additional free games after March 18, but that could change.)

The company seems to understand that it might take some time generating paid subscribers for Season Pass and the free games can help elicit interest.

Gary, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

