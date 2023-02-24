HBO Max next month (March 2023) plans to add 61 new movies and shows to its streaming service, including season and series finales.

The new titles will include the premiere of season four (and final season) of Succession, the brilliant HBO original drama based loosely on the Rupert Murdoch family and media empire; the season one finale of The Last Of Us, the sci-fi drama starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as a man and young girl who must battle a number of obstacles (including zombies) while trying to cross the country during a major viral outbreak; and the season two premiere of Perry Mason, the HBO original murder mystery based loosely (very loosely) on the 1950s TV trial drama starring Raymond Burr. Matthew Rhys (The Americans) plays Mason as a young detective seeking answers in corrupt 1930s Los Angeles.

While the Perry Mason reprise has developed a decent following, the return of Succession and the season one conclusion for The Last of Us should make HBO Max the ‘must-have’ streaming service of the month. Succession has been an awards magnet over its first three seasons while The Last of Us, based on a popular video game, has become a fast favorite with the sci-fi audience.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming to HBO Max in March 2023. (Titles with HBO in parentheses will also be added to the cable/satellite edition of HBO.)

March 1

A Dangerous Method, 2011

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, 2014 (HBO)

Basic, 2003 (HBO)

Beatriz at Dinner, 2017 (HBO)

Best of Enemies, 2015 (HBO)

Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)

Breathe, 2017 (HBO)

Cobra, 1986 (HBO)

Creed, 2015

Creed II, 2018

Finding Forrester, 2000 (HBO)

Ghost Ship, 2002 (HBO)

The Expendables, 2010

House at the End of the Street, 2012 (HBO)

I Am Love, 2009 (HBO)

I Love You, Man, 2009 (HBO)

Iris, 2014 (HBO)

Lemon, 2017 (HBO)

Long Shot, 2019 (HBO)

Lucy, 2014 (HBO)

Make Your Move, 2013 (HBO)

Milk, 2008 (HBO)

My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO)

Next Day Air, 2009 (HBO)

Outrage, 2009 (HBO)

Results, 2015 (HBO)

Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)

Selena, 1997

School Life, 2016 (HBO)

Sinister, 2012

Spawn 1997

Speed Racer, 2008 (HBO)

Tangerine, 2015 (HBO)

The Accused, 1988 (HBO)

The Big Hit, 1998 (HBO)

The Blue Lagoon, 1980

The Brothers Bloom, 2008 (HBO)

The Circle, 2017 (HBO)

The Expendables 2, 2012

The Expendables 3, 2014

The Jacket, 2005 (HBO)

The Kid, 2019 (HBO)

The Wife, 2018

Trespass Against Us, 2016 (HBO)

This is the End, 2013

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (“A Brave Little Rooster”), 2015 (HBO)

Vampire in Brooklyn, 1995 (HBO)

White God, 2014 (HBO)

Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger, 2014 (HBO)

You Got Served, 2004

March 2:

Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me, Max Original Premiere

Mariachis, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 6:

Perry Mason, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Rain Dogs, Season Premiere (HBO)

March 8:

Mortal Kombat, 2021

March 12:

The Last of Us, Season Finale Premiere (HBO)

March 17:

Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 2

March 19:

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 23:

Only You: The Animated Shorts Collections, 2023

March 26:

Succession, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

March 29:

Those Who Wish Me Dead

