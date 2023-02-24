Hulu next month (March 2023) plans to add 120 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service (starts at $7.99 a month), including 11 originals.
The new titles will include History of the World, Part II, a Hulu original four-night comedy series that’s a sequel to Mel Brooks’ 1981 comedy film. This follow-up, produced and written by Brooks, will star Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, Danny DeVito, Seth Rogen, and J.B. Smoove, among others, in a series of sketches chronicling history’s greatest and not-so great moments.
Hulu next month will also premiere Boston Strangler, a Hulu original film starring Keira Knightley as a reporter investigating a series of grisly murders of young women in 1960s Boston; and UnPrisoned, a Hulu original comedy series starring Kerry Washington as a mom whose life turns upside down when her recently imprisoned Dad (Delroy Lindo) moves in.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming to Hulu in March 2023:
March 1
Wreck: Complete Season 1
30 Days Of Night (2007)
Anastasia (1997)
Anonymous (2011)
Another Earth (2011)
Armored (2009)
As Good As It Gets (1997)
At Any Price (2013)
Baby’s Day Out (1994)
Broken Arrow (1996)
Casa De Mi Padre (2012)
Commando (1985)
The Count Of Monte Cristo (2002)
Dangerous Beauty (1998)
The Departed (2006)
The Expendables (2010)
The Expendables 2 (2012)
The Expendables 3 (2014)
The Eyes Of My Mother (2016)
Firehouse Dog (2007)
Glory (1989)
Groundhog Day (1993)
Hitman (2007)
How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
Ice Age: Continental Drift (2010)
The Ides Of March (2011)
In Her Shoes (2005)
In The Cut (2003)
Just Go With It (2011)
Kicking & Screaming (2005)
L.A. Confidential (1997)
Love And Basketball (2000)
Rambo: Last Blood (2019)
Rio (2011)
The Shack (2017)
The Shape Of Water (2017)
Self/Less (2015)
Siberia (2018)
Sixteen Candles (1984)
Son Of God (2014)
Takers (2010)
That Thing You Do! (1996)
Third Person (2014)
The Town (2010)
Unstoppable (2010)
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)
When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)
The Wife (2018)
March 2
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 5
National Geographic Investigates: Guantanamo: Special Premiere
Bobby Flay: Special
Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 2
Next Exit (2022)
March 3
Gulmohar (2023)
Triangle of Sadness (2022)
Waiting… (2005)
March 6
History of the World, Part II: Four-Night Comedy Event
Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED)
March 7
Rabbit Academy (2022)
March 8
Among the Shadows (2019)
March 9
Farmer Wants a Wife: Series Premiere
National Geographic Investigates: Narco States Aftermath: Special Premiere
Cities of the Underworld: Complete Season 13
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 3
The Inhabitant (2022)
March 10
UnPrisoned: Complete Season 1
FX’s New York Times Presents: Sin Eater: Two-Part Documentary
Watcher (2022)
March 12
Countdown to Oscars 95: The Red Carpet LIVE: Livestream
March 13
On The Red Carpet After The Awards: Livestream
On The Red Carpet After Dark: Livestream
The Oscars
March 15
My Family: Series Premiere
Kids Diana Show Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
Love, Diana: Complete Season 1
Ryan’s World Specials: Complete Seasons 7-11
Bad Therapy (2020)
Bayou Caviar (2018)
Changeland (2019)
Flux Gourmet (2022)
In The Fade (2017)
Serena (2014)
Wetlands (2017)
You Laugh But It’s True (2011)
March 16
National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Guerilla Gold: Special Premiere
Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 2
Intervention: Complete Season 3
The Killing: Complete Season 1
The Private Voice of Hitler: Special
I Think We’re Alone Now (2018)
Official Competition (2021)
There There (2022)
March 17
Boston Strangler (2023)
Good Trouble: Season 5 Premiere
Rubikon (2022)
Summit Fever (2022)
March 20
Inu-Oh (2021)
March 22
Rūrangi: Complete Season 2
March 23
The Lesson is Murder: Complete Docuseries
Digging for the Truth: Complete Season 1
Call Jane (2022)
March 24
Up Here: Complete Season 1
The Estate (2022)
Philomena (2013)
March 26
FX’s Great Expectations: Two-Episode Series Premiere
March 28
Attack on Titan: Final Season, Part 2 (DUBBED)
March 29
Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 2
Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Part 2 (DUBBED)
March 30
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 6
RapCaviar Presents: Complete Season 1
The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 9
The Curse of Oak Island: Behind the Dig: Complete Season 6
Hunt (2022)
March 31
Killing Gunther (2017)
