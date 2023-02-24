Amazon next month (March 2023) plans to add 110 new movies and TV shows to its Prime streaming lineup, including eight Amazon originals.

The new titles will include Daisy Jones & the Six, an Amazon original drama series starring Riley Keough and Sam Claflin as lead singers in a mega-popular 70s rock ‘n roll band that (and who) break up for mysterious reasons (yes, it’s loosely based on Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham in Fleetwood Mac); Swarm, an Amazon original horror drama series from Atlanta’s Donald Glover that chronicles what happens when a star’s hive buzzes too loudly (yes, there’s some Beyonce vibe here); and The Power, an Amazon original sci-fi series about a society where teenage girls have the power to electrocute people just by thinking (fortunately, this one is not based on anything in real life.)

Amazon Prime next month will also get Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick and a Reggie Jackson documentary, called Reggie, if you want some escapism after watching the three originals.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in March 2023 to Amazon Prime:

March 1

Def Comedy Jam S1-S7 (1992)

12 Angry Men (1957)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Akeelah and The Bee (2006)

American Gangster (2007)

Barbershop (2002)

Barefoot in the Park (1967)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Big Daddy (1999)

Capote (2006)

Carrie (1976)

Carrie (2013)

Cinderella Man (2005)

Cloverfield (2008)

Contraband (2012)

Courageous (2011)

Creed (2015)

Creed II (2018)

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Detroit (2017)

Duck Soup (1933)

Elizabeth (1999)

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

Eye for an Eye (1996)

Flesh and Bone (1993)

Good Will Hunting (1998)

Imagine That (2009)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Jonah: A VeggieTales Movies (2002)

Kevin Hart: Laugh At My Pain (2011)

Leaving Las Vegas (1996)

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1999)

Lost in Translation (2003)

Margin Call (2011)

Midnight Cowboy (1969)

Minnie and Moskowitz (1971)

Nerve (2016)

Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2015)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

Ordinary People (1980)

Paths of Glory (1957)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

RBG (2018)

Red River (1948)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky Balboa (2006)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Sahara (2005)

Scent of a Woman (1993)

Shine A Light (2008)

Sterile Cuckoo (1969)

Street Smart (1987)

Super 8 (2011)

The Apartment (1960)

The Babysitter (1995)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Defiant Ones (1958)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

The Hunted (2003)

The Hunter (1980)

The Last Temptation of Christ (1988)

The Machinist (2004)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie (2008)

The Presidio (1988)

The Virgin Suicides (2000)

Unlocked (2017)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Vanity Fair (2004)

VeggieTales: An Easter Carol (2004)

VeggieTales: Lord of the Beans (2005)

VeggieTales: Noah’s Ark (2017)

VeggieTales: ‘Twas The Night Before Easter (2011)

Witness For the Protection (1958)

Your Highness (2011)

March 3

Daisy Jones & The Six (2023)

The Pimp – No F***ing Fairytale (2023)

March 6

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

March 7

Secret Headquarters (2022)

The Silent Twins (2022)

The Visitor (2022)

March 10

Jackass Forever (2022)

This Is Christmas (2022)

March 11

La Guzman S1 (2019)

March 12

Men, Women & Children (2014)

March 14

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (2022)

March 17

Angel Flight (2023)

Class of ’07 (2023)

Dom (2023)

Swarm (2023)

Boy and the World (2014)

March 21

Nope (2022)

March 22

Sanandresito (2012)

March 24

Reggie (2023)

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

March 28

Big Trip 2: Special Delivery (2022)

March 29

American Renegades (2018)

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017)

March 31

The Power (2023)

Boss S1-S2 (2011)

But I’m a Cheerleader (2000)

Enemies Closer (2014)

Siberia (2021)

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

Zeros and Ones (2021)

