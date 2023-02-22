TV Answer Man, I see that MLB TV now has minor league games with the package. That’s great but I don’t want to pay $149.99 for the minor league games. I am interested in seeing the minors but not for $149.99!!! Is there any cheaper way to do this? — Jim, Jacksonville, Florida.

Jim, Major League Baseball has raised the price on the 2023 edition of MLB.TV by $10 over the 2022 regular season price. The 2023 price is now $149.99 compared to $139.99 for the 2022 season. In addition to the major league out-of-market games, the package will also enable subscribers to watch more than 7,000 minor league games through the First Pitch app.

That’s a nice benefit but what if you just want to watch the minor league games? Many fans are interested in following their team’s top prospects and the 7,000 minor league games will include all AAA and AA games plus many at the lower levels.

Jim, you’ll be happy to hear that you can watch those 7,000 minor league games for just $29.99 for the entire season as part of the MLB At Bat plan, formerly known as MLB Audio.

The At Bat package also includes the audio broadcast of every regular season MLB game and more than 250 spring training contests. Plus, the package includes MLB’s Big Inning which offers live look-ins at MLB regular season games.

MLB At Bat is now available for ordering at MLB.com and it has a seven-day free trial. With spring training games starting this weekend, it’s a good opportunity to give it a try.

Jim, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

