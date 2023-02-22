Amazon is selling this Amazon-branded 75-inch Omni 4K TV for $719.99, which is $330 or 31 percent off the regular price of $1,049.99. With a Prime membership, Amazon says the TV can be delivered to you as early as Saturday.

The Amazon TV has a customer rating of 4.5 stars out of a possible five, based on more than 21,000 reviews at Amazon.com.

The set comes with the following features:

* 4K Ultra HD with support for HDR 10, HLG, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Digital Plus.

* Hands-free TV with Alexa, which includes built-in microphones. Just turn on the TV, and ask Alexa to find, launch, and control content.

To learn more about this Amazon 75-inch deal, click here.

* Fire TV software frequently adds new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality.

* 3 HDMI ports so you can connect multiple devices at the same time.

* Built with privacy protections and controls, including a switch that electronically disconnects the microphones.

— Phillip Swann

