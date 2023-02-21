TV Answer Man, I think the Orioles will be a team to watch this year and that leads me to my question. Is there a streaming service that has the O’s on MASN? I dropped Comcast this year but I still want to watch my team! — Kofi, Bowie, Maryland.

Kofi, MASN, the TV home of the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals, is available in the Baltimore/Washington, D.C., area on such traditional pay TV services as Comcast, DIRECTV, Cox and Verizon.

But what if you dropped your cable or satellite service? Is there any way to keep watching the Nats and O’s?

Yes.

MASN is available on DIRECTV Stream, the multi-channel live streaming service. In fact, DIRECTV Stream is the only live streamer that carries it. Hulu Live, Sling TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV all do not carry MASN and its Nats and Orioles broadcasts.

If you’re considering subscribing to DIRECTV Stream to watch the Nationals and Orioles, take note that you will need a Choice plan or above to get the channel in your programming plan. DIRECTV Stream’s Choice package costs $99.99 a month.

There is one other way to watch the Nationals and Orioles via streaming in the Baltimore/DC markets. You could install a VPN on your streaming device and/or router which disguises your location. That would allow you to subscribe to MLB TV for $149.99 and watch your favorite home team in your market without blackouts. If that sounds ethically or legally sketchy, read our article on Major League Baseball’s latest position on VPNs and MLB.TV.

One more thing about MASN:

The regional sports channel, which resisted offering in-market streaming for years, in 2021 finally launched an app that allows you to stream live games away from home if you are a subscriber to MASN via a pay TV service. (You access the games by inputting your pay TV’s user name and password.) The live streams are available in the seven-state MASN territory, which includes Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Comcast, the area’s largest cable operator, is one of the 14 pay TV services that are participating in MASN’s in-market streaming program. DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, Verizon,, Cox, Spectrum and Mediacom are also on the list. See this MASN web page for more.

Kofi, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

