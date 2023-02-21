TV Answer Man, is it true that T-Mobile customers can get the MLS Season Pass from Apple for free? How does that work? And what about MLB TV? Will they have that for free again this season? — Todd, Knoxville, Tennessee.

Todd, starting this season, Apple TV+ has the exclusive rights to the MLS Season Pass package which includes every live league match. (The season begins February 25.) Apple’s MLS Season Pass package will also include the entire playoffs and the Leagues Cup between MLS clubs and Mexico’s Liga MX. And there will be no blackouts.

And starting today, T-Mobile is offering the Season Pass plan for free to all T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers as part of their mobile service. They can sign up for the free package at T-Mobile’s Tuesdays app from today through March 14.

The free perk is a $99 value. Non-Apple TV+ subscribers normally pay $99 for the entire season of MLS Season Pass while Apple TV+ subscribers pay $79.

To access the freebie, T-Mobile customers need to download the Tuesdays app and sign in with their phone number.

The MLS deal is similar to T-Mobile’s free offering of MLB TV for the last few seasons, which brings us to your second question: Will T-Mobile provide baseball’s online package of out-of-market regular season games for free again this year?

The company has yet to make an announcement so we’ll probably have to wait until closer to the beginning of the season to find out. The TV Answer Man will monitor this situation and report back here if anything changes.

Until then, happy viewing and stay safe!

