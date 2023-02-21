TV Answer Man, I saw your article on Peacock’s list of baseball games on Sunday mornings this season. Do you know what games Apple will have on Friday nights? Will the Orioles play? Love your updates! Thanks!! — Heidi, Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Heidi, Peacock, the streaming service owned by NBC, last year began offering an exclusive Major League Baseball game on Sunday mornings during the regular season. And the streamer will continue to offer exclusive MLB games on Sunday morning during the 2023 season, starting on April 23 with the Philadelphia Phillies-Colorado Rockies matchup at 12:05 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park. You can see the entire Peacock list of games here.

But what about Apple TV+, you ask. The streamer last year began offering an MLB doubleheader on Friday nights and it will continue to do so in 2023.

Well, Apple hasn’t made an official announcement yet on the lineup, but the New York Post reported last week that the following games are slated for the first half of the season. (All times Eastern.)

April 7: Rangers at Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

April 7: Padres at Braves, 7:20 p.m.

April 14: Giants at Tigers, 6:40 p.m.

April 14: Angels at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.

April 21: Blue Jays at Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

April 21: Astros at Braves, 7:20 p.m.

April 28: Phillies at Astros, 8:10 p.m.

April 28: Cardinals at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

May 5: White Sox at Reds, 6:40 p.m.

May 5: Twins at Guardians, 7:10 p.m.

May 12: Royals at Brewers, 8:10 p.m.

May 12: Cubs at Twins, 8:10 p.m.

May 19: Orioles at Blue Jays 7:07 p.m.

May 19: Mariners at Braves, 7:20 p.m.

May 26: Padres at Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

May 26: White Sox at Tigers, 7:10 p.m.

June 2: Brewers at Reds, 5:10 p.m.

June 2: Guardians at Twins, 8:10 p.m.

June 9: Royals at Orioles, 7:05 p.m.

June 9: Mariners at Angels, 9:38 p.m.

June 16: Pirates at Brewers, 8:10 p.m.

June 16: White Sox at Mariners, 10:10 p.m.

June 23: Pirates at Marlins, 6:40 p.m.

June 23: Mets at Phillies, 7:05 p.m.

June 30: Brewers at Pirates, 7:05 p.m.

June 30: Diamondbacks at Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Heidi, note that the Baltimore Orioles play the Toronto Blue Jays on May 19, and they play the Kansas City Royals on June 9.

Happy viewing and stay safe!

