TV Answer Man, I am interested in getting Hulu but I didn’t see a free trial on their web site. Do they have a free trial so I can try it out? I am interested in the live plan and the cheaper Netflix like plan. Not sure which one to get. — Allison, Alexandria, Virginia.

Allison, that’s a tricky question. Let’s start with Hulu Live. Does Hulu’s live streaming service offer a free trial?

The answer is no. Hulu Live ended its free trial about 15 months ago.

If you want to try out Hulu Live, it will cost you $69.99. That’s the price of the first month of the Hulu Live plan which also includes Disney+ and ESPN+. (You get 85 live channels with Hulu Live plus the on-demand libraries of Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu’s video on demand plan.)

However, Hulu’s subscription Video on Demand plan, which starts at $7.99 a month with ads-included, comes with a 30-day free trial. That’s one of the best free trial offerings in the industry.

If that interests you, you might also be interested in Hulu’s new additions scheduled for the remainder of February:

February 20

American Idol – Season 21 Premiere

The Company You Keep – Series Premiere

February 23

National Geographic Investigates: Peru’s Grave Mystery

Snowfall – Final Season Premiere

February 24

211 (2018)

A Million Little Pieces (2018)

Bruiser (2023)

Prisoners of the Sun (2013)

The Reef: Stalked (2022)

Spin Me Round (2022)

February 26

Iron Mask (2019)

February 28

The Book Thief (2013)

Allison, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

