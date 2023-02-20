TV Answer Man, I read your article about watching Netflix without using the Internet. Can you do this with Amazon Prime Video, too? — Cynthia, Marina Del Rey, California.

Cynthia, you’re right. Netflix allows you to watch many shows without having to connect to the Internet, which is a very good thing these days. With family members at home now more often due to changing work schedules, our home WiFi networks are getting taxed to the max. It’s a nice backup to be able to watch some of your favorite shows and movies without the Internet in case you lose it, or simply want to take a family member or two off the network.

But what about Amazon Prime, you ask? The answer is yes and here’s how:

First, you can only download (watching titles offline) on the Fire tablet, or the Prime Video app for iOS, Android, macOS, or Windows 10. But if you’re using one of those, then:

1. Download the Amazon Prime app (if you haven’t already done so.)

2. Open the Amazon Prime app

3. Tap the movie, episode, or season you would like to download

4. Tap DOWNLOAD (It’s underneath the PLAY button.)

After a minute or so, the downloaded title will then appear in your download icon, which looks like an arrow pointing down at a straight line. (It’s usually next to the Search and Home icons.)

Once there, you can watch the title without being connected to the Internet. The title will stay in your download file for as long as you remain an Amazon Prime subscriber.

Amazon says there are thousands of titles available for download, such as Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez, Beast starring Idris Elba, The Wolf of Wall Street starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan starring John Krasinski, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon's new original series, among many others. Also note that you can download an entire season at the same time. (It normally takes a minute or so to download each hour of content.)

Last point: Some downloads can require a large amount of space so you’ll want to keep an eye on your storage limits in your phone or tablet. You can delete a download after watching it by tapping the Delete Download tab.

